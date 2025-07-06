Ceasefire Talks Resume amid Netanyahu Rejection, Prisoner Families Protest

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israel is sending negotiators to Doha despite Netanyahu rejecting Hamas’s amendments to the ceasefire deal.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office has dismissed Hamas’ proposed amendments to the Qatari ceasefire deal as “unacceptable,” even as Israel prepares to send a delegation to Doha for further negotiations on a potential ceasefire and prisoner exchange.

According to Israeli media reports on Saturday evening, Israel will dispatch negotiators to the Qatari capital following Hamas’s official response to the proposal.

In a statement, Netanyahu’s office confirmed that the prime minister had received Hamas’ requested changes and rejected them outright. However, the statement noted that Israel had agreed to further discussions in Doha, based on the original Qatari framework.

Despite Netanyahu’s stance, the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation reported that the Israeli government has not entirely ruled out Hamas’s response, suggesting that “there is still work to be done.”

Netanyahu is expected to travel to Washington on Sunday morning ahead of a scheduled meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday.

Ben-Gvir Opposes Negotiations

Far-right Israeli Defense Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir criticized the diplomatic track, calling it a “surrender plan.”

On the social media platform X, Ben-Gvir renewed his demand for a full military occupation of the Gaza Strip, a halt to humanitarian aid, and the promotion of Palestinian emigration.

He argued that withdrawing the army and releasing Palestinian prisoners under any deal would only “reward terrorism” and obstruct Israel’s strategic goals.

Hamas Submits ‘Positive’ Response

Hamas, for its part, said Friday evening that it had delivered a “positive” response to the mediators after completing internal consultations with other Palestinian factions. The group confirmed its readiness to enter negotiations immediately to determine mechanisms for implementing the ceasefire deal.

Though the full details of Hamas’s response were not officially released, Israeli media, citing unnamed sources, outlined three main demands:

A return to the previous system for distributing humanitarian aid.

A mechanism to extend the ceasefire beyond the initial 60 days if negotiations are ongoing—countering Israel’s position that fighting can resume once the period ends.

A clear, phased Israeli military withdrawal from Gaza, including specific areas where troops are currently stationed.

Prisoners’ Families Appeal to Trump

As talks unfold, the families of Israeli prisoners held in Gaza have appealed directly to Trump, urging him to intervene and stop “the forces of evil” in Israel from prolonging the war and obstructing a prisoner swap.

The families accused Netanyahu’s government of adopting policies that have already led to the deaths of several detainees and demanded the swift return of those still alive.

They also called for mass mobilization, urging Israelis to take to the streets to pressure the government into securing a comprehensive agreement and ending the war.

On Saturday night, tens of thousands of Israelis rallied in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, Haifa, and other cities, demanding a ceasefire deal to secure the release of all prisoners. Protesters highlighted the deteriorating health of the 50 Israeli prisoners still believed to be in Gaza, noting that at least 20 are alive and in grave condition.

Einav Zangauker, whose son is among those detained, voiced alarm over the impact of ongoing Israeli military operations on the prisoners’ survival. She called for an immediate end to hostilities and the launch of negotiations to prevent further deaths.

Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza, launched in October 2023, has killed more than 57,000 Palestinians and injured over 135,000. The war has displaced nearly the entire population of the Strip and left behind devastation not seen since World War II.

While Israel holds thousands of Palestinian detainees, many reportedly face torture, starvation, and severe medical neglect in prison conditions that have led to numerous deaths, according to Palestinian and Israeli rights groups.

(PC, AJA)