‘Rule of Law’ – Patron of Pro-Israel Advocacy Group Steps Down over UK Arms Export Ban Dispute

A prominent patron of the pro-Israel advocacy group UK Lawyers for Israel (UKLFI) has stepped down from his position as a result of a disagreement over the government’s decision to suspend some arms exports to Israel, the Middle East Monitor (MEMO) has reported.

Lord Alex Carlile, a crossbench member of the House of Lords, expressed support for the UK government’s decision, stating that suspending 30 export licenses was “the right” thing to do.

His stance was directly at odds with UKLFI’s position, as the group announced on the same day its intention to challenge the government’s decision through legal action, the report said on Wednesday.

Last week, the Labour government announced the immediate suspension of around 30 out of 350 arms export licenses to Israel after a review found there is a “real risk” that weapons may be used in violation of international humanitarian law.

Carlile backed the move, MEMO said.

‘Clear Legal Advice’

In an article published on the same day as the arms export suspension was announced, the peer accused former Foreign Secretary David Cameron of “sitting on clear legal advice” since February, arguing that such a delay “cannot be justified”.

He praised Prime Minister Keir Starmer for showing “courage and conviction in deciding that the right thing must be done, however difficult it is.”

Carlile reportedly expressed dismay at the condemnation of the arms export ban by figures such as the UK’s Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis and former Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

He emphasized the importance of upholding the rule of law, stating: “It is crucial that the rule of law — which prevents the abuse of state power and applies to all — is not shouted down in an unruly way by people who are acting on prejudice, dressed up as principle.”

The peer also noted that the UK’s decision follows similar actions by courts and governments in Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain and Canada, calling it a “measured decision”.

In stark contrast, UKLFI demanded a judicial review of the decision and questioned its basis.

‘Misinformation’ Claims

In the same week, the group also threatened Karim Khan, the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), with legal action because he is seeking arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant.

UKLI said that the suspension of arms is “unlawful” and based on “misinformation,” the report said.

According to the group’s chief executive, Jonathan Turner, “In truth, it was a political decision to appease members of the public who hate Israel based on misinformation and biased media coverage of the war.”

Following Carlile’s resignation, UKLFI promptly removed his profile from their website, underscoring the significance of this disagreement within the organization, MEMO said.

According to its website, UKLFI members and supporters “employ advocacy, legal research and campaigning to support Israel, Israeli organisations, Israelis, and/or supporters of Israel against BDS and other attempts to undermine, attack or delegitimise them.”

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 41,020 Palestinians have, to date, been killed, and 94,925 wounded. Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(MEMO, PC)