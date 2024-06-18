GAZA LIVE BLOG: Massacres in Central Gaza | Famine Looming in the Strip | Israel’s Political Chaos – Day 256

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

17 people were killed and dozens injured in the central Gaza Strip, after residential homes were bombed at dawn on Tuesday in the Nuseirat and Bureij refugee camps. The Gaza government media office announced that the Strip is rapidly heading toward famine, accusing Israel and the Biden administration of preventing aid. Benny Gantz called on Netanyahu to remove the Deputy Speaker of the Knesset, Nissim Vaturi, after the latter said Israeli demonstrators are a branch of Hamas. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 37,347 Palestinians have been killed, and 85,372 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Click here for the previous blogs.

LATEST UPDATES

Tuesday, June 18, 12:00 pm (GMT +2)

AMOS HOCHSTEIN: Stopping the war in Gaza may end the escalation between Lebanon and Israel.

GAZA GOVERNMENT MEDIA OFFICE: The Strip is rapidly heading toward famine, and the occupation and the American administration are preventing aid.

Tuesday, June 18, 11:00 am (GMT +2)

AVIGDOR LIEBERMAN: Netanyahu’s government is neither right-wing nor left-wing, but rather a disastrous government and we need an alternative.

AL-JAZEERA: One person was killed and one injured in a bombing by an Israeli march on Al-Sahaba Street in Gaza City.

ISRAELI MEDIA: Benny Gantz called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to remove Nissim Vaturi, Deputy Speaker of the Knesset, from his position and condemn his statements. Vaturi said that Hamas has two branches, the murderous terrorists and the Israeli demonstrators.

ISRAELI MEDIA: Benny Gantz called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to remove Nissim Vaturi, Deputy Speaker of the Knesset, from his position and condemn his statements. Vaturi said that Hamas has two branches, the murderous terrorists and the Israeli demonstrators. FOLLOW… pic.twitter.com/0KQmTKsOd7 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 18, 2024

Tuesday, June 18, 10:00 am (GMT +2)

CHANNEL 12: Israel informed US envoy Amos Hockstein that operations in Rafah were nearing completion.

ISRAELI HOME FRONT: Sirens sounded in Kerem Shalom in the southern Gaza Strip.

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: Security estimates that a technological solution to intercept Hezbollah drones will be reached within 3 months.

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: Security estimates that a technological solution to intercept Hezbollah drones will be reached within 3 months. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/PipxRlDKGg pic.twitter.com/dejEpbrN35 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 18, 2024

AL-JAZEERA: Two people were martyred in an Israeli bombing that targeted the town of Al-Qarara, east of Khan Yunis.

Tuesday, June 18, 09:00 am (GMT +2)

GANTZ: We are committed to eliminating the Hezbollah threat.

LAPID: The government of Benjamin Netanyahu must be overthrown, and I believe it is possible to do so.

Tuesday, June 18, 07:00 am (GMT +2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: 17 people were killed and dozens injured in the central Gaza Strip, after two homes belonging to the Al-Rai and Al-Madhoun families in the Nuseirat Camp, and a house belonging to the Harb family in the Bureij Camp were bombed at dawn on Tuesday.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: 17 people were killed and dozens injured in the central Gaza Strip, after two homes belonging to the Al-Rai and Al-Madhoun families in the Nuseirat Camp, and a house belonging to the Harb family in the Bureij Camp were bombed at dawn on Tuesday. FOLLOW OUR… pic.twitter.com/VcComI4vEc — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 18, 2024

Tuesday, June 18, 06:00 am (GMT +2)

IZZAT AL-RISHQ (Member of Hamas’ political bureau): The Palestinian resistance, led by the al-Qassam Brigades, dismantled the Israeli War Council, which was formed eight months ago to dismantle the resistance.

(The Palestine Chronicle)