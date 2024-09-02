‘Not a Blanket Ban’ – UK Suspends 30 Arms Export Licences to Israel 

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Lammy said the decision was not taken “lightly”, and stressed that the UK “continues to support Israel’s right to self-defence in accordance with international law.”

The British government has announced the immediate suspension of around 30 arms export licenses to Israel after a review found there is a “real risk” that weapons may be used in violation of international humanitarian law.

“The assessment I have received leaves me unable to conclude anything other than that for certain UK arms exports to Israel, there does exist a clear risk that they might be used to commit or facilitate a serious violation of international humanitarian law,” UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy told MPs on Monday.

He said “around 30 from a total of approximately 350” export licenses to Israel were affected.

“These include equipment that we assess is for use in the current conflict in Gaza,…such as important components which go into military aircraft, including fighter aircraft, helicopters and drones, as well as items which facilitate ground targeting,” Lammy said.

He pointed out that “this is not a blanket ban. This is not an arms embargo,” as the suspension only targets items “which could be used in the current conflict in Gaza.”

Lammy said the decision was not taken “lightly”, and stressed that the UK “continues to support Israel’s right to self-defense in accordance with international law.”

He also raised concern about “credible claims of mistreatment of detainees which the International Committee of the Red Cross cannot investigate after being denied access to places of detention.”

The Foreign Secretary said the issue has been raised “repeatedly and forcefully” with the Israeli government, adding “Regrettably, they have not been addressed satisfactorily.”

Top Official’s Resignation

Last month, a high-ranking British official resigned from the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) over Britain’s potential complicity in war crimes in Gaza and continued arms sales to Israel.

Mark Smith, head of the Africa Programs and Expertise Department FCDO submitted a resignation letter titled “FCDO complicity in War Crimes” in which he expressed his regret to resign following years of service, stating he was left with no choice.

Smith said he “can no longer carry out my duties in the knowledge that this Department may be complicit in War Crimes.”

“Over half of Gaza’s homes and over 80 percent of commercial properties have been damaged or destroyed. Whole streets and universities have been demolished, humanitarian aid is being blocked and civilians are regularly left with no safe quarter to flee to. Red Crescent ambulances have been attacked, schools and hospitals are regularly targeted. These are War Crimes,” his letter stated.

A group of NGOs including Global Legal Action Network (GLAN) and Al-Haq have filed a lawsuit against the UK government to force it to halt weapons exports to Israel.

According to GLAN, the “value of UK arms export licenses reached a record high in 2022 with £8.5 billion in licenses issued.”

The UK has “approved sales of lethal weapons to Israel’s military again and again,” it said.

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 40,786 Palestinians have been killed, and 94,224 wounded. Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(The Palestine Chronicle)