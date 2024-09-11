Black Hawk Down – Resistance Roundup – Day 341

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Israeli army has decided to ground its fleet of Black Hawk helicopters following a crash that resulted in the killing of two Israeli soldiers, and the wounding of seven others.

The Israeli version of the story states that the crash of a Black Hawk helicopter took place near the so-called Philadelphia route, near the border between Gaza and Egypt.

Though, according to the Israeli army, the reason behind the crash is yet to be determined, the army said that it is likely to be an outcome of a technical issue or a human error.

If indeed the helicopter was downed as a result of a technical issue or a human error, it would be the first time that such an incident has taken place in over 30 years, the Israeli news website Walla reported.

According to another Israeli newspaper, Yedioth Ahronoth, four of the wounded soldiers have suffered critical or serious injuries.

Some analysts have poked holes in the Israeli story, however. They pointed to several issues:

First, the Israeli army rarely uses Black Hawk helicopters to transport wounded soldiers.

Second, there is no rational explanation for why over ten soldiers would be on the same helicopter to merely transport a single wounded soldier.

Three, also the long delay in reaching the spot where the helicopter crashed, and the ‘complex operation’ that followed the ‘difficult incident’ raise yet more questions about the actual nature of the mission, and the location of the crash.

This is a developing story ..

Below are the latest statements from the main Palestinian Resistance groups in the West Bank and Gaza.

The statements below also contain the latest announcement by the Lebanese group Hezbollah, which continues to target Israeli occupation forces in occupied south Lebanon and northern Israel.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades

“At 17:15, the Al-Qassam Brigades bombarded, from southern Lebanon, the headquarters of the 300th Western Brigade of the enemy in Khirbet Maar in the Western Galilee in northern occupied Palestine with a concentrated missile barrage consisting of 30 missiles; targeting the Brigade’s artillery positions, its maintenance center, and the enemy forces gathering there.”

Al-Quds Brigades (Islamic Jihad)

“Our fighters in Tulkarm detonated a high-powered explosive device on a D9 zionist military bulldozer on the Nablus Street axis, confirming a direct hit.

“Our fighters ​​in Tulkarm detonated a high-powered Shujaa-2 explosive device on a military bulldozer on the Nablus Street axis in Nour Shams camp, putting it out of service.

“Our fighters in Tulkarm detonated a number of pre-prepared high-powered Shujaa-2 explosive devices on military vehicles in Nour Shams camp, achieving guaranteed casualties. Our fighters are also continuing to confront the enemy forces on the camp axes, showering the enemy forces with barrages of direct bullets.

“After reestablishing contact with one of our groups in the Shuja’iyya neighborhood, our fighters reported the destruction of a zionist military vehicle by detonating a pre-planted piercing barrel explosive device at the end of Al-Mansoura Street, near the industrial area.

“Our fighters in Tubas are confronting the invading occupation forces on various combat axes and are showering the enemy forces and military vehicles on the Thaghra axis with heavy barrages of bullets.”

Breaking news Al-Quds Brigades We are not alone

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 8:30 AM on Wednesday, 11-09-2024, targeted a gathering of enemy soldiers around Al-Raheb site with rocket weapons, achieving a direct hit.

The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 10:25 AM on Wednesday, 11-09-2024, targeted the Ruwaisat Al-Qarn site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket weapons, achieving a direct hit.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 10:25 AM on Wednesday, 11-09-2024, targeted the Zebdine barracks in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket weapons, achieving a direct hit.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 12:25 AM on Wednesday, 11-09-2024, targeted an enemy soldiers’ bunker at the Metulla site with appropriate weapons, achieving a direct hit.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Wednesday, 11-09-2024, targeted a military checkpoint in the Dan settlement with appropriate weapons, hitting it directly.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Wednesday 11-09-2024, targeted the newly established headquarters of the 146th Division forces in the newly established Abirim base with barrages of Katyusha rockets.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 6:00 PM on Wednesday 11-09-2024, targeted a position of enemy soldiers in the Al-Abad site with appropriate weapons, achieving a direct hit.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Wednesday 11-09-2024, targeted the 8200 Intelligence Battalion in the Metat barracks with a barrage of rockets.”

