Continued Genocide in Gaza: Palestinian Civilians Targeted, Aid Hindered

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Israeli occupation army continued its genocidal war against the Gaza Strip, marked by relentless bombings and targeting of civilians and displaced Palestinians.

Palestinian media reported that Israeli occupation forces released 150 Palestinians from Gaza, among them two paramedics held for approximately 50 days.

The Palestinian Red Crescent confirmed the release of two of its team members in Khan Yunis after 50 days of detention. They were apprehended at a military checkpoint in Khan Yunis while evacuating patients from Al Amal Hospital.

“I want to step on their heads like they did to me.” The child Nimr, who was released from the occupation prisons today, recounts the details of the occupation soldiers’ assault on him while in detention. pic.twitter.com/YObY4BxvZx — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) April 15, 2024

However, the fate of six other Red Crescent personnel remains unknown, as they are still held by the occupation forces.

A five-year-old girl succumbed to injuries sustained from Israeli forces’ targeting of her and her family as they attempted to return to northern Gaza.

Heart-wrenching footage circulated online showing the child being struck by a bullet to the head, and her mother bidding her a final farewell before burial.

The Israeli occupation army killed this innocent girl while her family and she attempted to return to northern Gaza yesterday. pic.twitter.com/4REw2Boocd — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) April 15, 2024

This morning, Israeli artillery and gunboats fired upon Al-Rashid Street in Gaza, hindering displaced Palestinians’ attempts to return to their homes in Gaza City. Two Palestinians were injured in the gunfire as they tried to cross the Wadi Gaza Bridge.

In the central Gaza Strip, Israeli forces conducted a raid on a house east of the Maghazi camp, accompanied by intense explosions from mock airstrikes and sonic booms.

Artillery shelling targeted western areas of Gaza City, and renewed shelling hit the northern Nuseirat camp. Additionally, Israeli raids struck near the industrial zone in Beit Hanoun and eastern areas of the Jabaliya refugee camp.

A Palestinian man lost one of his legs after being detained by the occupation forces in Gaza. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG: https://t.co/PjcHZ14L1R pic.twitter.com/W73Iw5Yvbp — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 15, 2024

The United Nations reported that 41 percent of its planned aid missions were obstructed by Israeli forces from reaching northern Gaza between April 6 and 12. They emphasized the Israeli occupation’s obligation to facilitate humanitarian aid until it reaches civilians.

Gaza Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 33,729 Palestinians have been killed, and 76,371 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 33,797 Palestinians have been killed, and 76,465 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/PjcHZ14L1R pic.twitter.com/5UeW0tdsJI — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 15, 2024

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

(PC, QNN, WAFA)