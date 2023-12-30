Russians Express Solidarity with Gaza Using Christmas Trees, Toys (VIDEO)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Pro-Palestine solidarity continued in Russia even during the holiday season.

Russian citizens keep coming to the Palestinian Embassy in Moscow to place Christmas trees and toys to show solidarity with Palestinians, and express grief for the thousands of children who have been killed by Israel since the start of the war on October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 21,672 Palestinians have been killed, and 56,165 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza. Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

В Москве, возле дипмиссии Палестины, появился мемориал, посвященный жертвам конфликта в секторе Газа.У стен посольства установили елки, на которых висят фотографии палестинских детей, погибших от рук израильской военщины — неравнодушные люди оставляют у мемориала цветы и игрушки pic.twitter.com/voxZ8HAIvr — ollga k. (@k_ollga) December 29, 2023

“As the New Year approached, citizens visiting the Palestinian Embassy in the Russian capital left Christmas trees and toys to express solidarity with Palestine and condemn Israel’s attack on the Gaza Strip,” Anadolu news agency reported.

According to Anadolu, more than 50 Christmas trees were left in front of the embassy, with photographs depicting Israel’s attacks and QR codes for “Aid to Palestine.”

Russia was among the first countries to show solidarity with Palestine outside the Middle East.

Moscow used its permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council to push for a permanent, comprehensive, and unconditional ceasefire, often raising the ire, and eventually ‘veto’ of Washington which continues to support Israel.

(PC, Anadolu)