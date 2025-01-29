Satellite Images Show Star of David Markings Carved into Northern Gaza 

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

“The actions of genocidal Zionists remind us of the Nazi symbol during Hitler’s Holocaust.”

A search for Beit Hanoun in Google Maps will reveal a massive Star of David carved into the ground of what used to be farmland in northern Gaza.

Alongside the symbol, the number 7979 appears – a possible reference to the 97th Netzah Yehuda Battalion. The all-male unit, comprised of ultra-orthodox soldiers, faced possible sanctions by the US last year for alleged human rights violations in the West Bank, Axios reported.

Israeli soldiers carve massive Star of David with tank into Gaza. Jewish symbols used to declare total power, dominance and control. Then cry when people conflate crimes of Israel with a race and religion. And yes, it’s real. Search Beit Hanoun in Google Maps before they blur… pic.twitter.com/pnCUyWWcZx — Double Down News (@DoubleDownNews) January 25, 2025

The images, widely circulated on social media, have caused an outcry, with Double Down News reporting on X that “yes, it’s real. Search Beit Hanoun in Google Maps before they blur it out.”

‘Representation of Genocide’

Abbas Hamideh, of the Al Awda Palestine Right of Return movement, said “This is a representation of genocide by the @Israel occupation on Google Maps when searching for Beit Hanoun in north Gaza.”

“It’s marked with the religious Jewish symbol of the Star of David. The actions of genocidal Zionists remind us of the Nazi symbol during Hitler’s Holocaust,” he added.

This is a representation of genocide by the @Israel occupation on google maps when searching for Beit Hanoun in north Gaza. It’s marked with the religious Jewish symbol of the Star of David. The actions of genocidal Zionists remind us of the Nazi symbol during Hitler’s Holocaust. pic.twitter.com/bPRooHL8Vg — Abbas Hamideh (@Resistance48) January 28, 2025

Journalist Samira Mohyeddin said, “Whether torn into Gaza’s earth or pulverized into the face of Palestinian prisoners or spray painted on the walls of Palestinian homes and shops, Israel has made the Star of David a symbol of hate.”

The Star of David is generally seen as a symbol of both Jewish identity and Israel and is used in the country’s flag.

‘Superiority’

Elia Ayoub, a researcher and author told Al Jazeera in an interview “As in any genocide, those committing them often take pleasure in displaying their superiority by forcing their symbols on their victims.”

Yes folks, this is real (I just took this screenshot myself). Pull up Beit Hanoun in Google maps and see for yourself (though seems likely Google will blur the image at some point). pic.twitter.com/bbE1nkpnf0 — Lara Friedman (@LaraFriedmanDC) January 25, 2025

A report by an Israeli historian, Lee Mordechai, last year documented the case of a Palestinian woman who said Israeli soldiers “carved a Star of David on her husband’s back during his time in detention.”

Palestinians Return North

Since Monday, around one million displaced Palestinians have begun returning to the north of the enclave after having been forced out due to the Israeli onslaught on the enclave that began in October 2023.

The ongoing Israeli assault on the Gaza Strip, which began on October 7, 2023, has led to a humanitarian crisis of unprecedented scale. As the death toll among besieged and starved Palestinian civilians continues to rise daily, Israel is currently facing charges of genocide against Palestinians before the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Whether torn into Gaza’s earth or pulverized into the face of Palestinian prisoners or spray painted on the walls of Palestinian homes and shops, Israel has made the Star of David a symbol of hate. Archives here 👉 https://t.co/4U5t5opz6T pic.twitter.com/OYYOvTNa5l — Samira Mohyeddin سمیرا (@SMohyeddin) January 25, 2025

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, at least 47,035 Palestinians have been killed, and 111,091 wounded in Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza since October 7, 2023.

The toll is expected to rise further, with at least 11,000 people still unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes across Gaza.

(The Palestine Chronicle)