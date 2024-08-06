‘No Arrests so Far’ – Iran Denies Detention over Haniyeh Assassination

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Iranian judiciary spokesman Asghar Jahangir confirmed on Tuesday that investigations have commenced into the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, but he emphasized that “no arrests have been made so far.”

Jahangir addressed rumors circulating in some newspapers and online platforms, stating that “the reports about arrests related to Haniyeh’s assassination in Tehran are unfounded. No one has been detained yet.”

“The necessary investigations have begun, documents are being collected, and the findings will be announced once the investigation is complete,” Jahangir added.

The Iranian official accused Israel of orchestrating the assassination, saying that “since its inception, the fake state of Israel has relied on organized assassinations and major acts of evil against the oppressed Palestinian people for its existence and survival.”

“Today, more than ever, the Zionist entity is witnessing the decline of its corrupt regime and its condemnation in the eyes of the world,” Jahangir said, according to statements reported by Iranian media.

These remarks come shortly after Western media reported a large-scale arrest campaign in Iran following the assassination of Hamas’ political leader in Tehran, on July 31.

New York Times Report

Reports indicated that Iranian authorities conducted “widespread arrests” following the assassination of the Hamas leader last Wednesday.

The New York Times, citing two informed Iranian sources who spoke on the condition of anonymity, reported last Saturday that more than 20 individuals had been arrested.

“Iran has arrested more than two dozen people, including senior intelligence officers, military officials and staff workers at a military-run guesthouse in Tehran,” the report stated.

According to the report, the “Revolutionary Guards Corps’ specialized intelligence unit for espionage has taken over the investigation and is hunting down suspects that it hopes will lead it to members of the assassin team that planned, aided and carried out the killing”.

Iranian Investigation

The Iranian Fars News Agency reported on August 1 that Haniyeh was assassinated by an airborne projectile that struck his residence, causing damage to its roof and windows.

The agency added that initial investigations have determined Israel was responsible for planning and executing the assassination of Haniyeh.

The New York Times has also reported that US officials privately acknowledged Israel’s involvement in Haniyeh’s assassination in the Iranian capital, Tehran, which occurred on Wednesday. Despite this, Israel has not publicly claimed responsibility for the incident and has refused to comment on it.

On the other hand, Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari denied any involvement, stating on Thursday that the Israeli army did not conduct any airstrikes on Iran or any other country in the Middle East on Wednesday.

He did confirm, however, that Israel had killed prominent Hezbollah leader Fouad Shukr in Lebanon but insisted that no other airstrikes were carried out in the region afterward.

In contrast, both The New York Times and Axios have published reports affirming Israel’s role in Haniyeh’s assassination, claiming that it was carried out using an explosive device planted by Mossad agents in his room, which was detonated remotely.

(PC, AJA)