Scores Killed in Gaza – Israeli Airstrikes Target Aid Seekers, Schools

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Israeli occupation army has targeted a gathering of food aid seekers in Gaza City killing and injuring several Palestinians.

The Israeli occupation forces targeted on Tuesday night a gathering of Palestinians waiting for food aid in Gaza City, the Anadolu news agency reported.

The latest attack on aid seekers comes amidst a severe food crisis and skyrocketing prices of commodities due to the blockade imposed by the Israeli occupation authorities.

According to eyewitnesses who spoke to Anadolu, the Israeli occupation army hit a residential building near the Al-Qahira Hall in Gaza City where several Palestinians were waiting for humanitarian assistance, killing and injuring scores of people.

The news agency reported that several of those dead and injured remained under the rubble while others were transferred to Al-Shifa Hospital.

Other strikes targeted the city of Khan Yunis, in southern Gaza.

According to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA, the Israeli occupation forces bombed a gathering of Palestinians in the Qizan Rashwan neighborhood in Khan Yunis, killing at least one person.

Israeli fighter jets also targeted a house in the Al-Karameh neighborhood, northwest of Gaza City, killing scores of Palestinians and injuring several others.

Meanwhile, in Beit Hanoun, Israeli forces burned down the Mahdia Al-Shawa School, sheltering displaced Palestinians, causing significant damage to the place.

Palestinian player Iyad Abu Khater was killed in an Israeli airstrike in northern Gaza. pic.twitter.com/MD1HieciJh — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) November 13, 2024

On Wednesday morning, the Israeli occupation army carried out several strikes targeting Palestinian civilians across the besieged Gaza Strip, killing and injuring scores of Palestinians.

Two Palestinians were killed in Al-Muntar Street in the Shejaiya neighborhood, east of Gaza City when the Israeli occupation army targeted a gathering of Palestinians, WAFA reported.

WAFA also reported that Al-Tuffah Sports Club player Iyad Abu Khater was killed by Israeli occupation forces amid the ongoing military bombing in northern Gaza.

Multiple injuries, including children, were transported to the hospital following an Israeli airstrike targeting Block C in Al-Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza. pic.twitter.com/e0KWsm7ZAQ — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) November 12, 2024

Scores of Palestinians were also injured when Israeli forces hit a house that belongs to the Abu Jarad family in the Al-Manshiya neighborhood in Beit Lahia in northern Gaza.

According to WAFA, residential buildings in Jabaliay, in northern Gaza, were also blown up with no reports of casualties.

In Nuseirat, Israeli occupation boats shelled the shore of the refugee camp, while the occupation military vehicles targeted areas northwest of the camp.

Israel

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 43,552 Palestinians have been killed, and 102,765 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(PC, Agencies)