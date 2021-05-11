Many Palestinian Civilians Killed as Israel Renews Air Raids on Gaza (LIVE BLOG)

Over 20 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza after Israeli security forces’ crackdown on Jerusalem worshippers and unarmed protesters.

Tuesday, May 11, 5:00 pm (GMT+3)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel will intensify its Gaza strikes.

נתניהו בפיקוד הדרום: "אנחנו בעיצומה של מערכה. נגביר עוד את קצב ועוצמת התקיפות – החמאס יקבל כאן מכות שהוא לא ציפה להן. הדבר כרוך גם בסבלנות ובהקרבה מסוימת מצד אזרחי ישראל"@gilicohen10 (צילום: לע"מ) pic.twitter.com/m9hQHfthVw — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) May 11, 2021

“At the conclusion of a situational assessment, it was decided that both the might of the attacks and the frequency of the attacks will be increased,” he said in a video statement.

Tuesday, May 11, 4:20 pm (GMT+3)

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas received a letter from US President Joe Biden regarding the latest political developments, current situations, and bilateral relations between the United States and the State of Palestine.

Tuesday, May 11, 4 pm (GMT+3)

Former leader of the UK Labor Party, Jeremy Corbyn, strongly condemned Israeli attacks on Gaza and al-Aqsa.

“Deliberately provocative attacks on the Al-Aqsa mosque and the ongoing home invasions #SheikhJarrah have led to horrendous violence in Jerusalem,” he said in a Twitter post.

Deliberately provocative attacks on the Al-Aqsa mosque and the ongoing home invasions #SheikhJarrah have led to horrendous violence in Jerusalem. As the occupying power, the Israeli government has it in its gift to rectify the current situation and not exacerbate it. #Palestine — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) May 11, 2021

“As the occupying power, the Israeli government has it in its gift to rectify the current situation and not exacerbate it,” Corbyn added.

Tuesday, May 11, 12:30 am (GMT+3)

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz called in troop reinforcements near the fence separating besieged Gaza Strip from Israel.

Tuesday, May 11, 11:30 am (GMT+3)

At least two people were killed in an Israeli airstrike that struck a residential building in Gaza, bringing the total number of deaths to 26.

26 Palestinians killed including 9 children, 122 others injured after a night of non stop Israeli bombardment targeting #Gaza from North to South focusing on homes, public facilities & commercial buildings. — Omar Ghraieb🇵🇸 (@Omar_Gaza) May 11, 2021

Tuesday, May 11, 9 am (GMT+3)

Gaza Health Ministry said that three people were killed in Israeli airstrikes overnight, including an elderly woman and a man with special needs, so taking the total number to 24.

At least 103 people were wounded, according to the Ministry.

Monday, May 10, 9:50 pm (GMT+3)

The number of people killed in an Israeli airstrike today on the northern Gaza Strip was put at 20, including nine children, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza.

An Israeli drone fired missiles at a group of people east of Beit Hanoun, killing 20, among them nine children, and injuring 65 others, three of them critical.

Monday, May 10, 8:30 pm (GMT+3)

The US Administration has “serious concerns about the situation” in Jerusalem, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

Among the martyrs were a disabled man and his mother who were killed after Israeli warplanes struck an apartment building in the al-Shati camp near Gaza city.#GazaUnderAttackhttps://t.co/6lDQA18lUg — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) May 11, 2021

Monday, May 10, 7:00 pm (GMT+3)

Israeli forces have carried out several airstrikes in Northern Gaza.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said that at least nine Palestinians were killed by Israeli airstrikes. Three of those killed are children.

