Scores of Palestinians Killed in 20 New Israeli Massacres across Gaza

Hundreds of Palestinians were killed and wounded as Israeli occupation forces committed 20 massacres in the last few hours.

Israeli occupation forces carried out 20 massacres across the besieged Gaza Strip in the last few hours, killing and wounding hundreds of Palestinian civilians, the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza said on Friday.

Scores of civilians were killed and others injured as Israeli forces renewed their bombardment on several areas in central and southern Gaza, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Medical sources confirmed that 20 civilians were massacred due to the airstrikes and artillery shelling targeting homes in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Additionally, numerous Palestinians remain missing, trapped under the rubble of buildings hit by the Israeli bombardments.

Israeli warplanes, artillery, and naval vessels also targeted residential homes, mosques, and populated areas in both central and southern Gaza.

The casualties extended to the Al-Amouri family in the Fakhari area, east of Khan Yunis, with 11 deaths and numerous injuries resulting from Israeli airstrikes.

The eastern regions of Khan Yunis faced continuous airstrikes and shelling by Israeli warplanes and artillery.

In Rafah, to the south, dozens of civilians were killed and injured as Israeli forces targeted the Diab family home in the Shaboura refugee camp. This followed a previous Israeli airstrike that claimed the lives of at least 20 civilians in Rafah.

In the middle of the Gaza Strip, Israeli warplanes carried out a series of airstrikes on the Maghazi camp, resulting in the murder of 14 civilians in the shelling of at least two houses, along with the bombing of the Zaafran Mosque in the camp.

Israeli helicopters also fired machine guns at the homes of civilians in the central area of the Strip.

Medical sources reported the arrival of one fatality and several wounded individuals at the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital due to Israeli attacks on the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza.

Meantime, a drone targeted a house near the Al-Shuhada Mosque in the Nuseirat refugee camp, coinciding with the Israeli navy firing heavy machine gun rounds along the camp’s coastline in central Gaza.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 21,320 Palestinians have been killed, and 55,603 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

(PC, WAFA)