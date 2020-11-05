Sebastia Archeological Site Opened for Jewish Settlers Only

The Sebastia archeological site in northern the West Bank was today declared by the Israeli army off-limit to Palestinians while made accessible to Jewish settlers only, according to Sebastia mayor Mohammad Azem.

Azem told WAFA that a large unit of Israeli occupation forces stormed the village of Sebastia and prevented access for Palestinian residents to the archeological site.

Earlier today, the Israeli Antiquities Ministry arrived in the Palestinian village of Sebastia, entering the thousands of years old archaeological site for unknown reasons. After being expelled, the representatives threatened to return within two hours. pic.twitter.com/gkR4hC8Hy8 — Good Shepherd Collective (@Shepherds4Good) May 11, 2020

He added that dozens of Jewish settlers, under Israeli army protection, were allowed access to the Palestinian archeological site, a situation that recurs often.

Azem also said that Israel has been trying to force the municipality to remove a large Palestinian flag hoisted in the village, which is classified as Area B according to the Oslo accords, that is under Israeli military control and Palestinian civilian administration, under the pretext the flag provokes the settlers, whose presences in the village and at the site is also a provocation to the Palestinian residents.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)