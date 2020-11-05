Sebastia Archeological Site Opened for Jewish Settlers Only

November 5, 2020 Blog, News, Slider
Dozens of Jewish settlers storm the archeological site of Sebastia, in northern West Bank. (Photo: via Social Media)

The Sebastia archeological site in northern the West Bank was today declared by the Israeli army off-limit to Palestinians while made accessible to Jewish settlers only, according to Sebastia mayor Mohammad Azem.

Azem told WAFA that a large unit of Israeli occupation forces stormed the village of Sebastia and prevented access for Palestinian residents to the archeological site.

He added that dozens of Jewish settlers, under Israeli army protection, were allowed access to the Palestinian archeological site, a situation that recurs often.

Azem also said that Israel has been trying to force the municipality to remove a large Palestinian flag hoisted in the village, which is classified as Area B according to the Oslo accords, that is under Israeli military control and Palestinian civilian administration, under the pretext the flag provokes the settlers, whose presences in the village and at the site is also a provocation to the Palestinian residents.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*