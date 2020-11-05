EU Calls on Israel to Halt Demolition Policy

Two days after the Israeli occupation forces demolished more than 70 structures, including residential, livelihood, and sanitation facilities, belonging to 11 Palestinian families with 41 children in Khirbet Hamsa al-Fawqa, in the northern Jordan Valley, the European Union today called on Israel to halt this demolition policy.

The EU calls on #Israel to cease demolishing #Palestinian homes in the occupied West Bank and lift a threat to demolish Palestinian schools, calling them “an impediment towards the two-state solution.”https://t.co/F54ZdNhxTO — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) November 5, 2020

A statement by the EU spokesperson said “the large-scale demolition confirms once again the regrettable trend of confiscations and demolitions since the beginning of the year.”

The recent demolitions come on top of the threat of demolition of the Palestinian school in the Ras al-Tin community in the central West Bank, which has been co-funded by the EU and several EU Member States. There are currently 52 Palestinian schools under threat of demolition.

“As reiterated in previous EU Council Conclusions, the EU calls for the protection of children, including ensuring their right to education in a safe and secure school environment. Education is a basic human right that should be protected and maintained,” said the EU spokesperson.

“Such developments constitute an impediment towards the two-state solution. The EU reiterates its call on Israel to halt all such demolitions, including of EU-funded structures, in particular in light of the humanitarian impact of the current coronavirus pandemic.”

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)