Seizing a Tank – Resistance Roundup – Day 351

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

In a statement sent via its Telegram channel, Al-Qassam Brigades said that its fighters targeted two houses, where Israeli soldiers were sheltered in Rafah.

According to Al-Qassam, all Israeli soldiers were killed or wounded when its fighters fired four anti-personnel and anti-fortification shells at the invading force.

The claim about the Israeli casualties was confirmed when several Israeli helicopters landed in the area, the Al-Tanour neighborhood in Rafah, to evacuate the dead and wounded.

The Palestinian also broadcast scenes of its fighters taking control of an Israeli tank that was abandoned but booby-trapped by fleeing Israeli soldiers. The tank was not the only Israeli military equipment seized by the Resistance today. Footage also showed fighters taking control of Israeli military drones.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Al-Qassam Brigades targets a D9 military bulldozer with a Yassin-105 shell east of Al-Tanour neighborhood in Rafah city, southern Gaza Strip.

“Watch as Al-Qassam fighters seize an explosive-laden military vehicle and drones in the eastern area of Rafah City, southern Gaza Strip.

“Al-Qassam fighters managed to target two houses where a number of occupation soldiers were holed up with four anti-personnel and anti-fortification shells, killing and wounding them east of Al-Tanour neighborhood in Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip. Our fighters monitored the landing of helicopters for evacuation.”

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We seized a booby-trapped military vehicle and drones in the eastern area of ​​Rafah. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/iZQuS6QmBc

+++++ pic.twitter.com/Qo9uXVYBYi — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) September 21, 2024

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 11:10 am on Saturday 20-09-2024, targeted the Jal al-Alam site with artillery shells and hit it directly.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the main air defense missile base of the Northern Command in the Beria barracks with a barrage of Katyusha rockets.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance bombarded the site of the 631st reconnaissance battalion of the Golani Brigade in Ramot Naftali barracks with a barrage of Katyusha rockets.

The Lebanese movement Hezbollah announced the assassination of two military commanders and 14 fighters in an Israeli airstrike on Beirut’s southern suburbs on Friday. https://t.co/eHPgu9vc2a — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) September 21, 2024

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the Zarit barracks with rocket weapons and hit it directly.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the headquarters of the Sahel Battalion in Beit Hillel barracks with a barrage of Katyusha rockets.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the air and missile defense headquarters in the Keila barracks with a barrage of Katyusha rockets

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a site of forces from the 300 Brigade of the 146th Division in the Adamit barracks with barrages of Katyusha rockets.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance bombarded the headquarters of the 210th Golan Division at the Nafah base with barrages of Katyusha rockets.

The group also stated that it had attacked the headquarters of the 188th Armored Brigade of the 36th Division in the Al-Aliqa barracks with additional Katyusha rockets.https://t.co/lgQv0YZttB — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) September 20, 2024

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance bombarded the new headquarters of the Galilee Division in Ayelet Hashahar with barrages of Katyusha rockets.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the Ramtha site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba Hills with rocket weapons and hit it directly.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the Zebdine barracks in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket weapons and hit it directly.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)