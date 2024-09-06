Settler Attack – 13-Year-Old Palestinian Girl Fatally Shot near Nablus

Bana’s father, Amjad Bakr, explained that his daughter was struck by Israeli army gunfire while she was in her room with her sisters.

A Palestinian girl was killed on Friday evening in an attack by illegal Jewish settlers in the village of Qaryut, located south of Nablus, in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society.

The PRCS reported that its paramedics treated a 13-year-old girl, identified as Bana Amjad Bakr, who sustained critical gunshot wounds to the chest after being shot by Israeli forces during confrontations in the village.

Bana was quickly transported to Rafidia Government Hospital in Nablus, where she was pronounced dead shortly after her arrival.

Bana’s father, Amjad Bakr, explained that his daughter was struck by Israeli army gunfire while she was in her room with her sisters, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Local sources reported that settlers had stormed the village, attacking homes in the southern part by throwing stones and setting nearby farmland on fire.

Earlier in the day, Israeli settlers shot and injured a 34-year-old man, wounding him in the hand. Another man, aged 30, was brutally beaten, resulting in severe bruising.

Additionally, in the near village of Beita, a 26-year-old international activist died on Friday from critical head injuries after being shot by Israeli occupation forces.

The activist, identified as Aysenur Ezgi, an American of Turkish descent, was shot in the head with live ammunition while participating in the weekly protest against settlement expansion, the Palestine Chronicle correspondent from the West Bank reported.

Violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians and their property is common in the West Bank, with little accountability from Israeli authorities.

Settler attacks include arson targeting properties and mosques, stone-throwing, destruction of crops and olive trees, and assaults on vulnerable homes, among other forms of violence.

Currently, over 700,000 Israeli settlers reside in settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank, in violation of international law.

(PC, WAFA)