The Sequence of Events that Led to the Murder of American-Turkish Activist – Eyewitnesses

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A 26-year-old international activist died on Friday from critical head injuries after being shot by Israeli occupation forces in Beita, south of Nablus, in the occupied West Bank.

The activist, identified as Aysenur Ezgi, an American of Turkish descent, was shot in the head with live ammunition while participating in the weekly protest against settlement expansion, the Palestine Chronicle correspondent from the West Bank reported.

The moment when Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, 26, an American activist of Turkish descent, was announced dead after being critically injured by Israeli gunfire this afternoon in the town of Beita. pic.twitter.com/vtj6MbR6fi — Wafa News Agency – English (@WAFANewsEnglish) September 6, 2024

This is a sequence of the events that led to the death of Aysenur Ezgi, according to eyewitnesses’ accounts conveyed to the Palestine Chronicle reporter in the West Bank:

According to eyewitnesses from Beita, a group of foreign activists came to stand in solidarity with Palestinian farmers as part of the Faza’a campaign to protect them from the Israeli army and settler violence.

Indeed, the activist had been involved with the Faz’a campaign, an organization that aims to support and protect Palestinian farmers from violations by illegal Jewish settlers and military forces.

An Israeli sniper fired bullets at the residents and solidarity activists who participated in the weekly anti-settlement march, wounding Ezgi in the head, an eyewitness told The Palestine Chronicle.

The injury was serious, which led to tissue damage in the brain, medical sources at the Rafidia Hospital said.

Paramedics were able to transfer Ezgi to the Rafidia Hospital in the city of Nablus, where she was declared dead as a direct result of her injuries.

One of the residents of Beita was also injured by shrapnel from a second bullet that was fired at the same time, although neither Ezgi nor the other wounded person posed any threat to the soldiers stationed on the hills adjacent to the site of the weekly march.

Eyewitnesses told the Palestine Chronicle that the soldiers continued to fire tear gas canisters towards the peaceful activists, which led to several cases of suffocation.

Eyewitnesses also conveyed that one of the soldiers was seen dancing following the fatal injury of the American-Turkish activist.

A short time following the murder of Ezgi, the Israeli army killed a 13-year-old Palestinian girl, Bana Amjad, by hitting her with a bullet in her chest while she was inside her home in the town of Qaryut near Beita.

(The Palestine Chronicle)