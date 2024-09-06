Resistance Growing – Resistance Roundup – Day 336

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

On the 336th day of the Israeli genocide in Gaza, Palestinian Resistance in the Gaza Strip continued to prevent Israel from achieving any of its strategic goals aimed at permanently occupying the Strip.

The al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of Islamic Jihad, said in a statement that it had seized an Israeli reconnaissance aircraft while carrying out intelligence missions over the central Gaza Strip.

In addition, the military media of the Al-Quds Brigades published scenes documenting the shelling of Israeli soldiers and vehicles in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City, with mortar shells.

For its part, the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades of the Fatah movement shelled Israeli military vehicles with mortar shells, east of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, according to a statement.

Additionally, the forces of Omar al-Qasim, the military wing of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine – one of Palestine’s two major socialist movements – said in a statement that it had fired mortar shells at the Israeli occupation forces in the Al-Tanour neighborhood, east of Rafah.

⚡️Al-Quds Brigades – Al-Far’a Camp: Footage of our fighters confronting the Zionist aggressions on Al-Far’a refugee Camp, West Bank. pic.twitter.com/xsYl4LfYht — Warfare Analysis (@warfareanalysis) September 6, 2024

Al-Quds Brigades

We have taken control of a zionist reconnaissance drone of the type “EVO Max” while it was carrying out intelligence missions in the skies of the central region of the Gaza Strip.

Hezbollah

In support of the steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in support of their brave and honorable resistance, the Islamic Resistance carried out several operations against the positions and deployments of the Israeli enemy army along the Lebanese-Palestinian border on Friday, 06-09-2024, as follows:

At 9:30, targeted the Mayan Baruch site, with attack drones, accurately hitting its target. At 12:25, targeted the Zebdine Barracks with rocket weapons, hitting it directly. At 12:15, targeted buildings used by enemy soldiers in the Metulla settlement with appropriate weapons, hitting them directly, in response to the Israeli enemy’s attacks on the steadfast southern villages and safe homes. At 12:25, targeted the Ruwaisat Al-Qarn site with rocket weapons, hitting it directly.

Quds Brigades: mortar shelling of enemy soldiers and vehicles in the Zaitoun neighborhood of Gaza City.#QudsBrigades #Gaza pic.twitter.com/uFKG5wyC00 — The World 🌍 Truth Eyes (@theworldtruthe) September 6, 2024

At 12:15, targeted the espionage equipment at the Metulla site with appropriate weapons, hitting it directly. Launched an aerial attack on Friday, 6-9-2024, using swarms of attack drones on enemy forces positioned around the Abirim settlement, striking its targets precisely, in response to the Israeli enemy’s attacks on the steadfast southern villages and peaceful homes, especially the attack and assassination in the town of Kafra. At 15:55, targeted a building used by enemy soldiers in the Manara settlement with appropriate weapons, hitting it directly.

(The Palestine Chronicle)