Sheikh Qassem: No Deadline Extensions, Resistance Will Decide the Response

Hezbollah’s Sheikh Naim Qassem rejects delays in Israel’s withdrawal, asserting Lebanon’s sovereignty.

Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem has firmly rejected any extension of the deadline for the withdrawal of the Israeli occupation army from south Lebanon, emphasizing there will be “no one-day deadline.”

He described the continuation of the occupation as “an aggression against sovereignty,” stating that confronting it is a responsibility shared by everyone—government, people, resistance, parties, and all sects.

In a speech delivered on Monday, Sheikh Qassem insisted that “Israel must withdraw because the 60 days have passed,” rejecting any justification for extending the deadline.

He asserted that the resistance reserves “the right to act as it sees fit regarding the form, nature, and timing of the confrontation.”

Sheikh Qassem also warned that the United Nations, the United States, France, and the Israeli occupation bear responsibility for any consequences arising from the delay in Israel’s withdrawal.

He questioned whether Washington truly expects anyone in Lebanon to accept an extension of the Israeli aggression, declaring that such an acceptance “will not happen.”

Additionally, Sheikh Qassem revealed information indicating that “the Americans contacted Lebanese officials and suggested extending the agreement until February 28,” meaning Israel would not withdraw until that date.

According to him, Lebanese officials responded with a refusal. He also noted that a subsequent suggestion to extend the deadline to February 18 was rejected as well.

Later, the Americans reportedly argued for maintaining control over “five sites overlooking hills,” which was also rejected by Lebanese officials. Sheikh Qassem affirmed that Lebanese President Joseph Aoun “cannot give Israel a single gain.”

‘Scene of Victory’

Commenting on the scene of southern Lebanese residents returning to their border villages following the expiration of the 60-day deadline, Sheikh Qassem described it as a “scene of victory.”

He emphasized that “the resistance fighters are in the field and have not left it, standing with heads held high, with the resistance steadfast and strong.”

Hezbollah’s leader further stressed that the “trio of the people, the army, and the resistance” is what prevented Israel from reaching Beirut and the south of the Litani River. He noted that the resistance triumphed alongside the people who marched to the front-line villages, despite Israel’s failure to withdraw and its inability to confront the enemy.

Sheikh Qassem remarked that “those with dignity stand and march to the front lines, undeterred by Israeli policies or American support.” He asserted that the occupation cannot continue with a people “who cannot be defeated.”

He reiterated that the resistance has prevailed over the Israeli occupation, “because we have returned and because the occupier will leave and withdraw against its will.” He also explained that the resistance adhered to the ceasefire agreement and chose patience, refraining from responding to Israeli violations despite the humiliation and acts of revenge faced.

He also argued that Israel’s violations of the agreement demonstrate “Lebanon’s ongoing need for resistance,” adding that a counter-campaign aimed at portraying Hezbollah as defeated began even during the conflict.

Israel Requested a Ceasefire

Sheikh Qassem recalled that Israel itself “requested a ceasefire,” and the resistance agreed to it in coordination with the Lebanese state.

He highlighted that the resistance, despite Israeli failures, was victorious alongside the people who returned to their border villages.

Hezbollah’s leader added that Israel requested a ceasefire, and the resistance accepted it because the Lebanese state had decided to confront the situation, protect the borders, and ensure Israel’s expulsion.

Sheikh Qassem also described the ceasefire as an opportunity for the Lebanese state to fulfill its political responsibilities.

He criticized the United States, which he said is the “sponsor of Israeli crimes,” for not playing its role but noted that the resistance refused to provide any pretexts for further conflict.

‘Most Difficult Days’

Sheikh Qassem acknowledged that the resistance experienced “the most difficult days” between September 27, and October 7, 2024, but it regained its presence and cohesion.

He admitted that the resistance’s supporters “did not expect the loss of such a significant number of leaders in a short period,” but added that “the deterrent capacity we have built made people believe in our sustained military strength.”

He attributed the strikes on the resistance to factors such as “information exposure and the enemy’s control over communications, artificial intelligence, and the air force.” He assured that an investigation is underway to draw lessons and assess the extent of the challenges faced.

Sheikh Qassem stated that, despite the hardships, the resistance remained cohesive and strong. He emphasized that vacancies were filled within ten days, allowing the resistance to regain momentum and operate with resilience.

The Secretary-General also pointed out that the aggression on Lebanon, as well as on Gaza, was carried out with American and Western support, aimed at ending the resistance.

However, he praised the resistance for confronting these efforts with “legendary steadfastness, exceptional courage, and martyrdom-seeking determination,” which yielded significant results on the ground.

He highlighted the “escalation of resistance operations,” which prevented the Israeli occupation from advancing more than a few hundred meters on the front lines, crediting the steadfastness of the resistance fighters for this. He added that the occupation was unable to advance, sow internal discord, or eliminate the resistance, emphasizing that the resistance remains resolute in its decisions and stronger through its continuity.

Lebanese Government

On the internal political situation in Lebanon, Sheikh Qassem stressed that Hezbollah and the Amal Movement “secured the consensual presidential option” by supporting the election of President Joseph Aoun.

He stated that without the cooperation of the two groups, the election would not have taken place in a manner that reflects national unity, which he described as a strength for the president.

He also noted that Hezbollah has acted with wisdom because it prioritizes the establishment of a government and cooperation with the designated Prime Minister Nawaf Salam.

Hezbollah’s leader explained that “the complexities in forming the government do not lie with us,” adding that there are no obstacles between Hezbollah, the designated Prime Minister, and the President of the Republic.

Sheikh Qassem also addressed the assassination of Hezbollah’s Western Sector official Sheikh Muhammad Hamadi, attributing the act to “treacherous hands” and revealing that investigations into the matter are ongoing. He suggested that “all eyes are on the Zionists” regarding this incident.

Palestinian Victory

Finally, Sheikh Qassem congratulated the Palestinian people on the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, describing it as a “victory for the Palestinian people and all the peoples of the region who supported them, as well as the free people of the world.”

He praised the achievement of the Al-Aqsa Flood, noting that Israel’s attempts to destroy Hamas and the resistance were defeated, and the occupier could only recover its prisoners through negotiations.

Sheikh Qassem extended gratitude to what he described as “partners in victory,” including the Islamic Republic of Iran, Yemen, and Iraq. He particularly thanked Yemen for its sacrifices and Iraq for its contributions through its people, authority, and mobilization.

