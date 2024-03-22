GAZA LIVE BLOG: Siege on Al-Shifa Continues | West Bank Tensions Rises | UNSC to Vote on Ceasefire | China: Stop the War – Day 168

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli forces continue to besiege the Al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza City, preventing the arrival of food and medicine. Meanwhile, Palestinian Resistance continued to carry out operations in both Gaza and the occupied West Bank, where at least seven soldiers were injured west of Ramallah. The United Nations Security Council is set to vote on a ceasefire resolution as China warns against the continuation of the war. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 31,988 Palestinians have been killed, and 74,188 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

LATEST UPDATES

Friday, March 21, 2:10 pm (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli War Council began a meeting at the Ministry of Defense in Tel Aviv with the participation of US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

ISRAELI FM: Israel summoned the Turkish Deputy Ambassador in Tel Aviv over Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s attack on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Friday, March 21, 1:30 pm (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Several Palestinians were killed and wounded in Israel’s bombing of a house near the Al-Sousi Mosque in the Beach Camp, west of Gaza City.

Friday, March 21, 11:20 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: The number of soldiers injured had risen to seven, in clashes with a Palestinian gunman that followed an attack on a settler bus west of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Three Palestinian patients died inside the Al-Shifa Medical Complex due to the siege and the occupation forces preventing the arrival of medicines to the complex in Gaza.

CHANNEL 12: A Palestinian was killed after wounding 4 soldiers and opening fire on a settler bus in the West Bank.

AGENCE-FRANCE PRESSE: US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken arrived in Israel for talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Friday, March 21, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

CHINESE FM: The continuation of the war in Gaza will cause a serious humanitarian catastrophe. We support the Security Council in taking further measures aimed at stopping the war in Gaza as quickly as possible.

FINLAND: Finland announces the resumption of funding for UNRWA.

Friday, March 21, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli army continues its storming and siege of the Al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza for the fifth day in a row.

LAPID: The proposal to raise the age of exemption from military service for Haredim to 35 years is strange and harmful to Israel’s security.

Friday, March 21, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE: A joint Australian-British statement called on Israel to allow the immediate, safe and unhindered entry of humanitarian aid to the Palestinians in Gaza.

Friday, March 21, 07:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli raids renewed on several areas in the Gaza Strip .

Friday, March 21, 03:15 am (GMT+2)

AXIOS: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could face widespread boycott from progressive lawmakers if he heeds an invitation to address the US Congress.

(The Palestine Chronicle)