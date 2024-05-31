‘Majority of Bakeries Ceased Operations in Gaza’ – Gaza Authorities Warn of Humanitarian Crisis

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

For 24 days, the Israeli occupation army continues to shut all entrances and crossings into the Gaza Strip, with more than 98% of bakeries ceasing operations due to lack of fuel, the Gaza Government Media Office has said.

Warning of a worsening food, water and medicine crises, the Media Office said the closures have led to “a compounded humanitarian crises by preventing 22,000 wounded and sick people from traveling to receive treatment outside” the enclave.

It said that “a quarter-million breadwinners” have lost their jobs due to the genocidal war, leaving them “without cash liquidity, thus clearly increasing the chances of deepening the famine.”

“The occupation prevents the entry of fuel, cooking gas, and medicine as part of a policy of pressure on civilians, children, and women, which is a crime against humanity,” it said.

This has led to “more than 98% of Gaza’s bakeries ceasing operations due to the lack of cooking gas.”

In addition, more than 700 water wells have stopped working due to its “targeting (by Israeli forces) and prevention of the entry of fuel.”

‘Moral Image Shattered’

The Office said that “the moral and humanitarian image of the American administration and the Israeli occupation has been clearly shattered.”

“We strongly condemn the continuation of the genocide war and crimes against humanity committed by the occupation and supported by the American administration, and we condemn the continuous massacres against displaced civilians and shelters, the latest being the targeting of shelters in Jabalia camp and Rafah Governorate,” the Office emphasized. “We call on all free countries of the world to condemn these crimes against humanity and condemn the genocide war against our unarmed Palestinian people.”

It warned the international community “of the catastrophic humanitarian crisis worsening in the Gaza Strip” and said it holds “the Israeli occupation, the American administration, and the countries involved in the crime of genocide fully responsible for the catastrophic consequences of this ongoing war against our Palestinian people, which has resulted in more than 130,000 victims.”

The Office called on the International Criminal Court (ICC) and all other international courts “and free judges” in the world “to pursue Israeli and American war criminals who have killed more than 46,000 people in a historic holocaust unprecedented in the world.”

“We demand that they be brought to a fair court as war criminals, held accountable, and given the harshest penalties for these heinous crimes,” the Office added.

‘Open the Crossings’

It also called on the international community “to pressure the occupation and the Americans to stop the genocide war, to pressure them to open the Rafah border crossing, Kerem Shalom crossing and all land crossings.”

In addition, it said, thousands of wounded and sick people should be allowed to travel to receive treatment abroad, as well as allow the entry of humanitarian, relief, and medical aid, and the entry of fuel and cooking gas.

“The situation in the Gaza Strip is nearing out of control, leading to an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe,” the Office emphasized.

Staggering Death Toll

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 36,224 Palestinians have been killed, and 81,777 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

(The Palestine Chronicle)