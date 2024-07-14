Soldiers of Facebook – Israel Turns to Social Media to Feed Gaza War Machine

The soldier reportedly highlighted that the Israeli army largely relies on reserve forces, who are now feeling increasingly worn out.

The Israeli Broadcasting Corporation (KAN) quoted a reserve soldier from the Golani Brigade on Sunday, who confirmed that the army is searching for soldiers and volunteers through private Facebook groups due to widespread fatigue among occupation soldiers.

The Israeli soldier reportedly said that the ongoing war is inflicting “psychological and economic damage” on the troops, Al-Jazeera reported, citing KAN.

He warned that if the current military policies persist, the army will struggle to recruit more soldiers.

The soldier also mentioned that the army is unprepared for a confrontation in Lebanon, with soldiers unable to navigate many areas there.

He also told KAN that the Israeli soldiers are exhausted and do not understand why they must repeatedly enter dangerous areas in Gaza City, referring to the army’s frequent operations in these neighborhoods where they face life-threatening risks.

The soldier highlighted that the Israeli army largely relies on reserve forces, who are now feeling increasingly worn out.

He called on military leaders to “wake up and understand the field.” He pointed out that the army’s shortage of personnel is demoralizing the fighters and undermining their resolve.

The soldier reiterated that Israeli soldiers are experiencing severe exhaustion and depletion as the conflict continues in both the Gaza Strip and along the northern border with Lebanon.

Recent reports in the Israeli media have revealed that hundreds of reserve soldiers are avoiding service by leaving without informing their commanders.

The army is facing a recruitment crisis, which has led to the extension of compulsory service to 36 months for the next eight years.

Additionally, the Israeli army has mandated the recruitment of ultra-Orthodox Jews (Haredim), a move that has sparked a political crisis due to their long-standing exemptions from military service.

Ongoing Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 38,443 Palestinians have been killed, and 88,481 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(PC, AJA)