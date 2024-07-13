Israeli Public Views on Netanyahu’s Political Future Revealed – New Poll

More than 70% of respondents said the prime minister should step down immediately or when the war in Gaza is over.

Nearly three-quarters of Israelis want Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to resign over his government’s failures during the October 7 Hamas attack, according to a poll published by Israel’s Channel 12 on Friday.

Out of the 72% of respondents who said that the prime minister should step down, 44% believe he should leave office immediately, while 28% suggested he should resign after the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) conclude their military operation in Gaza.

Israelis have repeatedly organized protest rallies against Netanyahu since the war in Gaza erupted, with many calling for a ceasefire and urging the government to bring back the remaining captives held by Hamas and other Palestinian Resistance groups.

Horrific massacres were committed by Israeli warplanes in the Al-Mawasi area, in the southern city of Khan Yunis. The area had been designed as 'safe' by the Israeli army. pic.twitter.com/DqgV7jbvjS — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) July 13, 2024

On October 7 last year, Hamas and other Palestinian groups carried out a surprise raid on Israeli military bases and other locations in what is known as the Gaza Envelope. In many places, Israeli officers were seemingly caught off-guard and quickly overwhelmed.

The Israeli media described the attack as a “devastating intelligence failure,” with Channel 12 reporting that the army failed to properly maintain a signal system at the border with Gaza.

The York Times reported in November that Israeli intelligence and military officials obtained Hamas’s plan for the October 7 incursion more than a year before it occurred, but believed it was too unrealistic to pull off.

On Thursday, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant urged the government to form a state commission that would investigate the failures in response to the October 7 raid. Netanyahu, however, has argued that such a probe can only be launched after the war ends.

Gaza Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 38,345 Palestinians have been killed, and 88,295 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(RT, PC)