‘Take This to Gaza’ – The Egyptian Man and His Oranges (VIDEOS)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Uncle Rabi’ has become a social media phenomenon for a simple act, which he has carried out without knowing that he was being filmed.

The fruit salesman from southern Egypt was manning his fruit stand when trucks, carrying humanitarian aid to Gaza, passed in front of his street.

The moment Uncle Rabi’ knew that the trucks were going to aid the besieged population of the Strip, he was overcome with emotions.

Not knowing how he could be of help, he began tossing oranges from his simple stand on top of the trucks, while urging the drivers to deliver the fruits to Gaza.

“The trucks were passing from here and I did everything that God has given me the power to do. I would have done more if I found anyone who could carry the boxes with me. I swear, I would have gone there myself, if that was an option,” Uncle Rabi’ said in a separate social media video.

“I wish them victory, I wish them happiness, I wish they can rebuild their country. I am ready to go and rebuild it with them, to carry the weight (off their shoulders) and to do everything we can.”

Though Arab governments have failed to carry out any meaningful action that would stop the ongoing Israeli onslaught, ordinary Arabs, in fact millions of people around the world, continued to protest, demanding an immediate ceasefire and legal accountability, so Israeli leaders pay a price for what they have done to the Palestinians.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 28,985 Palestinians have been killed, and 68,883 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

(The Palestine Chronicle)