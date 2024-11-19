Targeting the Army – Lebanon to File Complaint against Israel at UNSC

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Monday its plans to file a complaint with the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) against Israel for repeatedly targeting the Lebanese army, the Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) reported.

The ministry said that it instructed Lebanon’s Permanent Mission at the UN to file the complaint in view of Israel’s recurrent attacks on its army, the latest of which was on November 17.

On that day, theIsraeli army targeted a Lebanese army post in the town of Mari in Hasbaya, in South Lebanon, killing two soldiers and injuring three others.

BREAKING: For the second day in a row, Israel just bombed residential homes in the heart of Beirut, Lebanon’s capital, with no prior warning. This is a deliberate attack on civilians. Innocent people remain trapped beneath the rubble, fighting for their lives. pic.twitter.com/QFjrRdD4iD — sarah (@sahouraxo) November 18, 2024

The foreign ministry noted that with the latest incident against the Lebanese army, 36 soldier have been killed since October 8 of last year.

In its complaint, Lebanon called the UNSC member states to “condemn the repeated Israeli attacks on the army, and to consider them a flagrant violation of international law, the UN Charter, and international resolutions, especially Resolution 1701,” according to NNA.

The Lebanese ministry underlined that the targeting of the army undermines the implantation of resolution 1701 while emphasizing the urgent need to safeguard the army and support it to fulfill its duties on the Lebanese borders.

Israel’s Aggression Continues

Meanwhile, the Lebanese Health Ministry announced that the number of people killed since the onset of the Israeli war on Lebanon has risen to 3,516 while those injured stand at 14,929.

The ministry’s Emergency Operations Center said 35 people were killed and 143 wounded by Israeli airstrikes on Monday.

The Israeli army carried out its attacks on Lebanon targeting different villages, towns, and cities across the country and hitting the heart of Beirut for the second consecutive day.

On Monday evening, an Israeli drone targeted a residential apartment in Zokak al-Blat, causing extensive damage to the area.

The ministry of health later announced that the initial toll of the Israeli raid in Zokak al-Blat stood at four deaths and 18 injuries.

While Israel plays Belgium in the UEFA Nations League, a competition for EUROPEAN teams, Celine Haidar, a Lebanese national football player, lies in intensive care, seriously injured by an Israeli attack on civilians in Beirut.@FIFAcom is complicithttps://t.co/A5HpWh6IQd — Tiberius (@ecomarxi) November 17, 2024

Since Monday night, a new wave of Israeli strikes targeted various cities in Tyre and Bint Jbeil in South Lebanon, killing scores of people and causing significant damage to the areas, NNA reported.

In the city of Tyre, Israel raided Al-Boss neighborhood and Ma’araka intersection, killing three civilians and injuring several others, while causing extensive damage to properties.

In the village of Wana, in South Lebanon, Israeli warplanes hit an Islamic Health Authority facility, killing two staff members.

Also in the south, Israeli warplanes hit the Shabriha area and Majdal, killing two people and critically injuring several others, according to NNA.

Furthermore, 11 bodies of people who were killed in Israeli airstrikes a few days ago, were retrieved by the Red Cross and the Lebanese army from the towns of Jouwaya, Jbal al-Botom, al-Shaitiyeh, al-Ramadiyeh, Deir Qanoun Ras al-Ain in Tyre in South Lebanon, NNA reported.

War on Lebanon

Since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza, on October 7, 2023, the Lebanese movement Hezbollah has engaged directly, but relatively in a limited way in the war against the Israeli occupation.

Israel escalated its aggression with the cyber-terror attacks on September 17 and 18, which claimed the lives of at least 37 people including children, and injured around 3000 others.

This went hand in hand with a series of assassinations of Hezbollah leaders, including that of the Secretary-General of the resistance party Hassan Nasrallah on September 27.

These developments coincided with unprecedented bombings and airstrikes by Israel’s army on different cities across Lebanon particularly in the south, Bekaa, and the southern district of Beirut.

An airstrike hit central Beirut a short while ago, near the UN headquarters and next to a Lebanese Civil Defence station, the strick came without prior warning. I went there to report pic.twitter.com/3WXDLOOAka — Craig Murray (@CraigMurrayOrg) November 18, 2024

The Lebanese Ministry of Health announced on November 18 that 3,516 Lebanese were killed and 14,929 were injured since the beginning of the Israeli aggression on Lebanon.

The Lebanese Government Emergency Committee announced on October 29 that the number of shelters had reached 1,100 centers with maximum capacity.

The Head of the committee, Minister of Environment Nasser Yassin revealed that the total number of displaced people exceeds 1.2 million.

According to the committee, 355,910 Syrian nationals and 167,295 Lebanese nationals crossed into Syria from September 23 to October 29.

