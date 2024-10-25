Ten Israeli Soldiers Killed in 24 Hours – Israel Continues to Bomb Lebanon

The Israeli army reported the deaths of two officers and three soldiers in clashes in southern Lebanon, bringing its 24-hour death toll to ten.

Meanwhile, the southern suburb of Beirut has endured multiple Israeli airstrikes since Thursday evening. In response, Hezbollah launched rockets towards southern Haifa and the Upper Galilee.

Last night’s Israeli strikes were concentrated in Haret Hreik, Burj al-Barajneh, Choueifat, and Hadath, with additional raids in southern Lebanon and the Bekaa Valley, resulting in casualties.

Hezbollah announced the bombing of the Carmel base south of Haifa using advanced missiles.

They also reported targeting the cities of Safad and Nahariya, the settlements of Kiryat Shmona and Karmiel, and the military bases at Nasharim, Zevulun, and Sant Gan Bin.

In addition, Israeli army positions in Misgav Am, Al-Manara, and Al-Malikiya were targeted, along with the Ramot Naftali barracks using drones.

Hezbollah reported intercepting an Israeli warplane and a Hermes drone with two surface-to-air missiles, forcing both to leave Lebanese airspace.

On Thursday, Israeli media confirmed injuries following the launch of approximately 120 rockets from Lebanon into Israel.

LATEST‼️‼️ The 5 Israeli soldiers killed in southern #Lebanon. These are in addition to the 5 killed IDF soldiers that were announced yesterday, and there are now at least 10 confirmed deaths in the past 36 hours, with dozens more wounded. pic.twitter.com/SgcFeuXNLO — PAOTZE☆B.O.STRATEGY☆ (@PAOTZEPG) October 25, 2024

Separately, Lebanon’s Civil Defense reported three fatalities from an Israeli strike on the town of Hasbaya in southern Lebanon.

According to Al-Jazeera’s correspondent, the raid directly hit a residential complex housing journalistic and media teams, including the Al-Jazeera crew.

Civil Defense and Red Cross teams transported the casualties to nearby hospitals.

In eastern Lebanon, Civil Defense reported six deaths and twelve injuries following an Israeli airstrike on a building in the town of Al-Khader in the Bekaa Valley, which destroyed nearby structures. Emergency teams were deployed to hospitals and cleared debris from the scene.

Additionally, Israeli warplanes targeted the Masnaa crossing on the Lebanon-Syria border.

An Israeli fighter jet reportedly launched a missile along the main road linking Lebanon and Syria, causing structural damage.

This marks the third attack on the Masnaa crossing, following two previous airstrikes that temporarily closed the road to traffic.

Another Israeli airstrike targeted the Josi border crossing between Baalbek in Lebanon and Homs in Syria, closing it to vehicle traffic.

"The Israeli army's confirmed 10 soldiers have been killed in battles in Lebanon in the past 24 hours." Netanyahu is sending them to their death as cannon fodder pic.twitter.com/KQnJfqeM0c — Khalissee (@Kahlissee) October 25, 2024

War on Lebanon

Since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza, on October 7, 2023, the Lebanese movement Hezbollah has engaged directly, but relatively in a limited way in the war against the Israeli occupation.

Israel escalated its aggression with the cyber-terror attacks on September 17 and 18, which claimed the lives of at least 37 people including children, and injured around 3000 others.

This went hand in hand with a series of assassinations of Hezbollah leaders, the last of which was that of the Secretary-General of the resistance party Hassan Nasrallah on September 27.

This smiling baby is a survivor from one of the bombings in Baalbek, Lebanon 🩵 pic.twitter.com/R7QK9xXCzw — Muslim (@Muslim) October 25, 2024

These developments coincided with unprecedented bombings and airstrikes by Israel’s army on different cities across Lebanon particularly in the south, Bekaa and the southern district of Beirut.

The Lebanese Ministry of Health announced on October 17 that 2412 Lebanese were killed and 11285 were injured since the beginning of the Israeli aggression on Lebanon.

The Lebanese Government Emergency Committee announced on October 16 that the number of shelters has reached 1,059 centers, 876 of which stand at maximum capacity.

The Head of the committee, Minister of Environment Nasser Yassin revealed that around “50 thousand families have been displaced to approved shelters, noting that the total number of displaced people exceeds 1.2 million.”

According to the committee, 326,467 Syrians and 124,225 Lebanese crossed into Syrian territory from September 23 to October 14.

(PC, AJA)