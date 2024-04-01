GAZA LIVE BLOG: Israeli Army Leaves Al-Shifa amid Stiff Resistance | Israel Bombs Syria, Lebanon |’Save Nasser Hospital’ – Day 178

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli occupation forces withdrew from the Al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza City leaving massive destruction behind. The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza called on the international community to save Al-Nasser Hospital and what is left of the Strip’s healthcare system. An Israeli strike in Syria on the outskirts of Damascus left two wounded while Israel continued to bomb southern Lebanon. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 32,782 Palestinians have been killed, and 75,298 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

LATEST UPDATES

Monday, April 1, 12:50 pm (GMT+2)

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: 21 mayors signed a letter calling for a municipal strike in solidarity with those demanding a prisoner exchange deal with the Hamas.

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army announced a short while ago that it simultaneously targeted 10 Hezbollah sites in southern Lebanon.

GAZA GOVERNMENT MEDIA OFFICE (To Al-Jazeera): The Director General of the Government Media Office in Gaza told Al-Jazeera that he condemns the crime of destroying the Shifa Medical Complex and holds the Israeli occupation responsible for it.

Monday, April 1, 11:45 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Two people were killed as a result of an Israeli bombing that targeted a car in the Nuseirat camp in central Gaza.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: We appeal to international and international institutions to make efforts to restart Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis and protect health institutions.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: The occupation executed civilians handcuffed at Al-Shifa Medical Complex.

Monday, April 1, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: Israeli Army Radio quoted an Israeli military source as saying that the Al-Shifa Medical Complex will not return to work because it was severely damaged after it turned into a battlefield.

Monday, April 1, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

SYRIAN NEWS AGENCY: Two people were injured as a result of an Israeli air strike on the outskirts of Damascus.

AL-JAZEERA: Israel launched 3 raids on the town of Rashaya Al-Fakhar in southern Lebanon.

Monday, April 1, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Occupation forces arrest Ismail Haniyeh’s sister from Tel al-Sava.

CHANNEL 12: The number of Israeli army casualties exceeded 6,800.

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: Our forces killed 200 Palestinians at Al-Shifa Medical Complex.

ISRAELI MEDIA: The number of Israeli army deaths has risen to 600.

Monday, April 1, 06:30 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army announced that a soldier from the 77th Battalion was killed during the fighting in the southern Gaza Strip.

MEDICAL SOURCES (Cited in Al-Jazeera): Hundreds of martyrs’ bodies were found in the Shifa Medical Complex and in the surrounding streets and roads west of Gaza City.

