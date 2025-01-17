‘We Will Not Abandon Gaza’: Ansarallah Targets Israeli Sites and US Aircraft Carrier

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Yemeni Ansarallah group announced on Friday that they carried out four military operations, three of which targeted Israel, and the fourth targeted a US aircraft carrier north of the Red Sea.

Ansarallah military spokesperson Yahya Saree said in a statement read during a public rally in Sanaa’s Sabeen Square:

“We carried out a military operation targeting vital Israeli sites in the area of Umm Roshrosh in southern occupied Palestine. The operation was carried out with four cruise missiles and successfully achieved its objectives, thanks to God.”

He added:

“The drone forces carried out two military operations: the first targeted Israeli sites in the occupied area of Jaffa with three drones, while the second targeted a vital Israeli site in the occupied area of Ashkelon with one drone. Both operations successfully achieved their objectives.”

Saree pointed out that the three operations coincided with a fourth military operation “carried out by the naval forces targeting the US aircraft carrier ‘Truman’ north of the Red Sea.”

He clarified that the targeting of the aircraft carrier “Truman” was carried out with a number of drones, “making this the seventh targeting since it arrived in the Red Sea” about a month ago.

Confronting Escalation

The Ansarallah spokesperson confirmed that they are prepared for any developments or US-Israeli escalation against Yemen, and they will closely monitor developments in Gaza.

He added: “We will take the appropriate escalation measures if the enemy violates the agreement or escalates its operations against the oppressed Palestinian people in Gaza. We will not abandon Palestine and its just cause until every inch of it is liberated and the Israeli enemy is expelled from it.”

Saree’s statement came in conjunction with mass demonstrations carried out by Ansarallah in Sabeen Square, Sanaa, under the slogan “With Gaza, Steadfastness and Victory.”

Earlier on Friday, Ansarallah announced that the United States carried out five airstrikes targeting the northern Yemeni governorate of Amran, without revealing further details on the casualties or damage caused by the attacks.

In solidarity with Gaza in its fight against the Israeli genocide, Ansarallah has been attacking Israeli-linked or Israeli-owned shipping vessels in the Red Sea with missiles and drones since November 2023, as well as targeting sites in Israel.

In response, Washington and London began carrying out airstrikes on Ansarallah positions in Yemen since the beginning of 2024, which the group has responded to by considering all US and British ships as military targets, expanding its attacks to vessels passing through the Arabian Sea, the Indian Ocean, or any place within range of its weapons.

(PC, AJA, Yemeni Media, Agencies)