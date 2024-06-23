GAZA LIVE BLOG: Rising Death Toll in Gaza City | Israeli Government ‘Disappeared’ | Hezbollah Targets Military Site – Day 261

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The death toll resulting from the Israeli bombing of Gaza City rose to 56 in less than 24 hours. Israeli Energy Minister Eli Cohen has said that energy facilities are threatened in the event of a large-scale war with Hezbollah, as the Lebanese group attacked the headquarters of the Sahel Battalion with an assault drone. The speaker of the Metulla council said that the government has disappeared in northern Israel. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 37,551 Palestinians have been killed, and 85,911 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Sunday, June 23, 1:00 pm (GMT+2)

NETANYAU: We have repeatedly asked our American friends at all levels to speed up the process of sending arms shipments.

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens sounded again in towns in the Upper Galilee after missile launches were detected from Lebanon.

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: A drone from Lebanon was intercepted as it was targeting a sensitive military security facility belonging to the Rafael Security Industries Complex.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: Our fighters destroyed an Israeli engineering vehicle of the Ofek Carpet type with a guided missile west of Tal Zorob in Rafah, noting that it caught fire.

Sunday, June 23, 11:00 am (GMT+2)

UNRWA: 69% of school buildings that housed displaced people in Gaza were bombed or directly damaged.

No place in Gaza is safe and this blatant disregard for humanitarian law must stop immediately.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The death toll resulting from the Israeli bombing of Gaza City rose to 56 in less than 24 hours.

AL-JAZEERA: Eight Palestinians were killed in an Israeli bombing of a house in the Al-Sabra neighborhood, south of Gaza City.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A Palestinian was killed and others wounded in an Israeli raid that targeted a group of citizens north of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Sunday, June 23, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

KNESSET MEMBER TO MAARIV: Opposition from Knesset members from the coalition is growing and could lead to its dissolution. Our problem in the north is that we are stuck in Gaza and stumbled there. We cannot fight a large-scale war with Hezbollah until we end the war in Gaza.

Sunday, June 23, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

ISLAMIC RESISTANCE IN IRAQ: We bombed a vital target in Eilat.

MAARIV: Maariv newspaper quoted Israeli Energy Minister Eli Cohen as saying that energy facilities are threatened in the event of a large-scale war with Hezbollah, indicating that the government is working to protect them.

EHUD BARAK: The only way to return the detainees is to stop the war.

ISRAELI CHANNEL 12 (citing Israeli officials): The exchange deal discussions reached a dead end. We have no choice but to continue military pressure.

HEZBOLLAH: We attacked the headquarters of the Sahel Battalion with an assault drone.

GALLANT: I will discuss with American officials the transition to the third stage.

Sunday, June 23, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

SMOTRICH: I will fight with all my might the threat of establishing a Palestinian state.

UKMTO: A commercial ship reported being attacked west of Hodeidah, Yemen, causing damage.

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: A drone launched from Lebanon exploded near Beit Hillel in the Upper Galilee.

CHANNEL 12: An explosion resonated in Haifa at dawn.

SPEAKER OF METULLA COUNCIL: The government has disappeared for us.

Sunday, June 23, 07:00 am (GMT+2)

US ARMY: No serious damage as a result of the Houthi attack in the Gulf of Aden.

US CENTRAL COMMAND: The Ansarallah fired 3 anti-ship ballistic missiles towards the Gulf of Aden.

Sunday, June 23, 06:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli helicopters and tanks are firing in the center of the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

Sunday, June 23, 05:20 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli warplanes carried out two raids on a house north of the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

US CENTTRAL COMMAND: In the past 24 hours, we have destroyed three Houthi (Ansarallah) drones in the Red Sea.

