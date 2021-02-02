Palestinians to Launch Vaccinations in Two Weeks

The Palestinians are to receive the first batch of 50,000 coronavirus vaccines by mid-February when they will launch inoculations in the West Bank and Gaza, Palestinian Authority Prime Minister said Monday.

Speaking ahead of a PA weekly cabinet meeting, Mohammed Shtayyeh said the procurement had been secured through various sources, including the UN-backed Covax program, set up to provide vaccines to less wealthy states.

Palestine plans to buy 100,000 doses of Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine in February pic.twitter.com/20MHah0LjF — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) January 27, 2021

“Vaccination will start in the middle of this month,” Shtayyeh said.

The prime minister said the vaccines would be allocated to the 2.8 million Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and the two million people in the Gaza Strip, which is controlled by the Hamas movement.

Israel has faced mounting international pressure to ensure the Palestinians are vaccinated.

The PA has recorded more than 107,000 coronavirus cases, including more than 1,300 deaths. Gaza has registered more than 51,000 coronavirus cases, including 520 deaths.

(The New Arab, PC, Social Media)