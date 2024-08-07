‘To the Known Shelters’ – Israeli Military Orders Mass Evacuation in Northern Gaza

Israeli incursions into Rafah and Khan Younis have displaced more than a million Palestinians, according to figures published by the United Nations.

The Israeli military threatened a new military operation in the northern Gaza Strip under the pretext of the firing of rockets from the area.

In a tweet published early Wednesday on the X platform, Israeli army spokesman Avichai Adraee said that all those in the Beit Hanoun area, the Manshiya and Sheikh Zayed neighborhoods should evacuate their areas immediately to “known shelters” in the center of Gaza City.

He added that Hamas and other factions were firing rockets from those areas and that the Israeli army would act “immediately and forcefully against them.”

Throughout the war, Israel has repeatedly targeted refugee encampments of displaced Gazans, resulting in the killing and wounding of thousands.

Nowhere is safe in #Gaza. Amid continuous military operations, families are forcedly displaced with nowhere to go Evacuation orders are an almost daily occurrence, shelters are overcrowded & people have to go back to destroyed areas with heavy risks caused by unexploded ordnance pic.twitter.com/qEF9HoIdwc — UNRWA (@UNRWA) August 7, 2024

Israel’s Channel 12 said the army was preparing for what it described as large-scale ground activity in Beit Hanoun.

Since the beginning of its ground incursion in late October, the Israeli army has carried out many incursions into the northern besieged Gaza Strip, especially in Beit Hanoun and Jabaliya refugee camp, but has nevertheless failed to end the Palestinian Resistance there.

More recently, the Israeli army began large-scale military operations east of Khan Younis and in the Tel al-Hawa neighborhood south of Gaza City, where it was repeatedly hit by the Resistance, in parallel with ongoing operations in Rafah in the south.

Bombardment and Resistance

Hours after the Israeli army threatened to displace the residents of Beit Hanoun and other areas in northern Gaza, Al-Jazeera correspondent reported that the eastern areas of the town of Jabaliya were subjected to artillery shelling.

Families in Gaza continue to face forced displacement, as new evacuation orders are issued almost daily. Palestinians are exhausted, having to move multiple times, constantly threatened by strikes and bombardments. Nonetheless, they live in harsh conditions, lacking almost… pic.twitter.com/RRsEzqMmXy — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) August 7, 2024

Three Palestinians were reportedly killed and others were wounded this morning in an Israeli shelling that targeted a residential apartment in Al-Tuffah neighborhood, east of Gaza City.

In the central Gaza Strip, Palestinian civilians were injured in Israeli artillery shelling targeting the mills’ area south of Deir Al-Balah.

Israeli occupation vehicles also fired at the east of the Al-Bureij refugee camp, and Israeli artillery targeted the area north of the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

At the same time, Israeli boats shelled the vicinity of the Wadi Gaza Bridge, northwest of the Nuseirat refugee camp.

In the same area, the forces of the Martyr Omar al-Qasim announced that they had targeted with a number of mortar shells the gatherings of the occupation forces east of al-Bureij refugee camp.

More than 20 Palestinians were killed and dozens injured as a result of the ongoing Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip.

Genocide Continues

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 39,653 Palestinians have been killed, and 91,535 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 39,677 Palestinians have been killed, and 91,645 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/wo6ykpVhbD pic.twitter.com/BojtxhTX2J — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) August 7, 2024

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(AJA, PC)