Intense Fighting in Nablus – 13 Palestinians Killed in the West Bank

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Intense clashes took place in Nablus in the West Bank between Israeli forces and Palestinain resistance fighters early Wednesday morning during the latest incursion of the Israeli army of the city.

The number of Palestinians killed by the Israeli army rose to thirteen during the last 24 hours alone in the occupied West Bank.

Over 12 military vehicles stormed Nablus via the Al Tur military checkpoint reaching different parts of the city while taking center in the vicinity of Al-Jouzah and Qaisarieh neighborhoods, east of the old town while besieging “Zafer Al Masri School” inside the town, according to local sources cited in Al-Jazeera.

Breaking: Israeli settlers set fire to the homes of Palestinian civilians in the town of Yatma south of Nablus. There, where there is no Hamas or Palestinian freedom fighters, the settlers, with the support of the Israeli army, are committing the most heinous crimes. pic.twitter.com/nrnF9AI4Xi — Ramy Abdu| رامي عبده (@RamAbdu) August 6, 2024

Another Israeli incursion took place in Qalqilya, north of the West Bank where a number of military vehicles entered the city from the eastern entrance, according to Al-Jazeera.

These incursions came in parallel with developing events in Jenin where Israeli special forces raided a house in Kafr Qud, southwest of Jenin.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, this resulted in the death of two Palestinians and injury of several others. The occupation forces are still holding the bodies of those killed and detaining those injured.

Earlier in Tubas, northeast of the city of Nablus, mourners held a funeral procession for four Palestinians killed in a raid conducted on Tuesday in the town of Ukaba.

Watch: Israeli occupation forces Wednesday blew up the headquarters of the Fatah movement during a raid into Balata camp east of Nablus. pic.twitter.com/2HiomwhLu0 — Wafa News Agency – English (@WAFANewsEnglish) August 7, 2024

Mourners roamed the city’s streets while chanting angry slogans denouncing Israeli crimes and in support of the resistance.

In Jenin, Mohammad Ali Abu Hijab succumbed to critical wounds he sustained Tuesday when the Israeli occupation forces bombed a vehicle in the eastern neighborhood of the city, according to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.

According to official Palestinian sources, the escalation of military operations in the West Bank, along with the unprecedented surge of settler attacks on Palestinians, has resulted in the death of 619 Palestinians and the wounding of around 5,400 others in different parts of the West Bank, since October 7.

(PC, AJA, WAFA)