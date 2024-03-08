Trade with West Bank Settlements a Risk of Rights Violations – Norway

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Norwegian government is discouraging companies in the country from conducting trade and business activities that contribute to the maintenance of illegal Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank, in violation of international law.

“For many years, Norway has been clear that the settlement policy in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, is in violation of international law, including humanitarian law and human rights,” said Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide in a statement on Thursday.

Eide added that this “undermines the possibility of a future Palestinian state and a peaceful solution to the conflict.”

The advice comes against the backdrop of Israel’s illegal settlement policy – which has been intensified over the past year – as well as new settlement expansions and increased settlement violence against the Palestinians, the statement said.

Several European countries have already issued advice to the business community about trade with the settlements, it added, with Norwegian industry having requested guidance guidelines from the Norwegian authorities.

“With this clarification, we make it clear that Norwegian businesses should be aware that, through economic or financial activity in the Israeli settlements that violate international law, they risk contributing to violations of international humanitarian law or human rights,” said Eide.

The situation in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, “is very serious,” Eid stressed.

‘Injustice Must Stop’

Since the October 7 resistance operation, tensions have escalated in the West Bank, with increased raids by Israeli forces into towns, and at least 400 Palestinians having been killed and more than 7,000 arrested.

In 2023, the Israeli government implemented several changes that have facilitated increased development and settlement activity in the West Bank, the statement emphasized.

“Palestinians are driven from their homes, which are then destroyed. Last year was also the deadliest year for Palestinians in the West Bank since the UN began recording. I repeat that the injustice to which the Palestinians are subjected must stop,” stated Eide.

The clarification vis-à-vis the business sector “includes trade in goods produced in Israeli settlements.”

The government “expects Norwegian companies to act responsibly and comply with the Openness Act, the UN’s Guiding Principles for Business and Human Rights (UNGP) and the OECD’s guidelines for multinational companies,” the statement concluded.

US ‘Disappointment’

Last month, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the Israeli settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank is “inconsistent with international law.”

The announcement was a reversal of the Trump administration’s position on the settlements that had overturned decades of US policy on the issue.

“Our administration maintains firm opposition to settlement expansion,” Blinken stated, adding that “In our judgment, this only weakens – doesn’t strengthen — Israel’s security.”

Blinken said the US is “disappointed” by the Israeli government’s announcement that it would build 3,300 more new settlements in the occupied Palestinian territory.

(The Palestine Chronicle)