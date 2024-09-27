Two Millions in Shelters, 17 Wounded – Saree Reveals Yemen’s Successful Missile Strike on Tel Aviv

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Brigadier General Yahya Saree, the military spokesman of the Yemeni Armed Forces, affiliated with the Ansarallah group reported in a video statement on Friday the details of two significant military operations targeting Israel.

In the first operation, a hypersonic ballistic missile, Palestine-2, struck a military installation in Tel Aviv, according to Saree.

The second attack, using a Jaffa drone, reportedly hit a critical target in the Ashkelon area.

Saree confirmed that both operations successfully hit their intended targets, describing them as a response to Israeli aggression and in solidarity with the Palestinian and Lebanese resistance movements.

He emphasized that further military actions against Israel would continue until the attacks on Gaza and Lebanon cease.

SAREE: The Yemeni Armed Forces will carry out more military operations against the Israeli enemy in victory for the blood of our brothers in Palestine and Lebanon. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/mhv6tBPCBm pic.twitter.com/fYXjI2oZQf — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) September 27, 2024

Yemeni sources revealed to the Lebanese news network Al-Mayadeen that new targets have been identified in the ongoing operations, underscoring that Yemen remains committed to supporting Palestine.

The sources stressed that Yemeni missiles, capable of traveling over 2,000 kilometers, will continue to strike sensitive and strategic locations within Israel, warning that the fifth stage of operations would be especially difficult for Israel.

The same sources also highlighted that Israel’s defense systems, including its satellite and interception technologies, have proven ineffective against Yemeni weapons.

Tel Aviv Operation

Earlier on Thursday night, Israeli forces reported the launch of a ballistic missile from Yemen towards Tel Aviv, leading to the injury of more than 17 Israelis.

Sirens were sounded across Tel Aviv and nearby regions, and Ben Gurion Airport temporarily suspended operations due to the missile strike.

According to Israeli media, over two million Israelis fled to shelters, including opposition leader Benny Gantz.

The operation came after Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, leader of the Ansarallah movement, said in a speech on Thursday that the Red Sea, Arabian Sea, and Gulf of Aden are now restricted areas for Israel and the United States.

The skies of Tel Aviv right now. pic.twitter.com/kpY2H6SONm — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) September 26, 2024

He also declared that Ansarallah forces launched 39 missiles and drones in support of Gaza and Lebanon, warning that military support will continue as long as aggression in the region persists.

Al-Houthi praised the introduction of the Palestine-2 missile, describing it as a critical component of the fifth phase of escalation in the ongoing war.

(PC, Al-Mayadeen)