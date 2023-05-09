Two More Palestinians Murdered in Gaza, Death Toll Rises to 15

May 9, 2023 Blog, News
Israel bombed the car of the two Palestinian victims near Khan Younis, south of the Gaza Strip. (Photo: Via Social Media)

In a fresh Israeli bombing of the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, two Palestinians were killed, and two others were wounded, the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza said.

Local sources named the two victims as Sa’id Jawad Farawaneh and Wael Mohamed al-Agha.

In an official statement, the Islamic Jihad denied Israeli claims that the victims were members of the group, but stressed it will retaliate for all of the victims killed since the morning.

With the latest killings, the number of Palestinians killed by Israel since dawn on Tuesday rose to 15, with many more wounded.

Most of those killed are reportedly civilians, mostly women and children.

The Israeli Occupation Army published drone footage of the strike in Khan Younis and social media activists shared images of a badly burnt Palestinian car, allegedly belonging to the two Palestinian men.

(MEMO, PC)

