Two Young Palestinians Killed by Israeli Occupation Forces in West Bank (VIDEO)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A Palestinian man was killed near Nablus on Thursday, while another youth succumbed to the wounds he sustained from Israeli army gunfire two weeks ago.

A Palestinian man was shot and killed on Thursday by Israeli army gunfire at the Deir Sharaf military checkpoint, west of Nablus, in the occupied West Bank.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA said that Mansour Billah Jalal Mahmoud Al-Jabbar, 27, was seriously injured on Thursday morning after Israeli forces shot him.

Al-Jabbar, a resident of the village of Jalqamous, northeast of Jenin, was reportedly an officer in the Palestinian Authority’s National Security Forces.

🇵🇸| The young Palestinian martyr, Mansour Billah Jalal Mahmoud Al-Jabbar, 27, from the town of Jalqamous in Jenin, carried out a heroic shooting operation at the Deir Sharaf checkpoint in Nablus. Demon occupation forces murdered him on the spot. 💔💔🇵🇸

2-8-2024 🇵🇸🇵🇸💔

الله يرحمك… pic.twitter.com/KeQtEdl5x5 — Her name is Palestine 🇵🇸😇 (@ayshaaa_48) February 8, 2024

According to Al-Mayadeen, al-Jabbar carried out a shooting operation and clashed with Israeli soldiers before being shot. Israeli forces reportedly seized his body and prevented medical teams from reaching him.

Earlier on Thursday, a Palestinian youth succumbed to the wounds he sustained from Israeli occupation forces’ gunfire, WAFA reported.

Mohammad Khalil Barghouti from the town of Kafr Ain, northwest of Ramallah, was reportedly injured about two weeks ago by Israeli occupation forces’ bullets during a military raid into the said town.

Israeli occupation forces seize the body of Mansour Billah Jalal Mahmoud Al-Jabbar, who was shot and killed at the Deir Sharaf military checkpoint, west of Nablus. pic.twitter.com/wmBun9lxt9 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 8, 2024

With the killing of al-Jabbar and Barghouti, the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces and settlers in the West Bank, including Jerusalem, has risen to 388, according to the Palestinian Ministry of

In parallel with the war in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army escalated its incursions into cities, towns, and refugee camps in the West Bank.

(PC, WAFA)