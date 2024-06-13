GAZA LIVE BLOG: Israeli Tanks Advance in Rafah | China Pushes for Ceasefire | Israel: Negotiations are Not Over – Day 251

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli tanks penetrated further into the western area of ​​the city of Rafah during one of the worst nights of air, land, and sea bombardment, forcing many families to flee their homes and tents in the dark. The Chinese Foreign Minister said that Beijing will continue to work with all parties to end the war in Gaza. Citing informed sources, the Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported that talks with mediators to reach a prisoner exchange deal will continue despite Hamas’ response and that negotiations are not over. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 37,202 Palestinians have been killed, and 84,932 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Click here for the previous blogs.

LATEST UPDATES

Thursday, June 13, 11:00 am (GMT +2)

IRAQI FM: The security situation in the region is sensitive, and if an attack occurs on southern Lebanon, this will affect the entire region. We are for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

REUTERS (citing residents in Gaza): Israeli tanks penetrated further into the western area of ​​the city of Rafah during one of the worst nights of air, land and sea bombardment, forcing many families to flee their homes and tents in the dark.

A Palestinian child was released by the Israeli occupation forces at a military checkpoint in the middle of the Gaza Strip. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/j6ZMBBdiKy pic.twitter.com/t7UumZKoDw — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 13, 2024

ISRAELI RADIO: Firefighting teams continue to extinguish fires following the firing of shells from Lebanon at sites in northern Israel.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: The only oxygen station in Gaza is threatened with a complete shutdown.

AL-JAZEERA: One person was killed and two injured in an Israeli bombing of a Palestinian march near the Gaza port on Al-Rashid Street, west of Gaza City.

GILAD ERDAN: Israel will consider expelling senior United Nations officials.

SULLIVAN: Continuing to encourage Hamas to reach an agreement is important.

CHINESE FM: We will continue to work with all parties to end the war in Gaza.

ISRAELI MEDIA: Three explosions were heard in Haifa and its surroundings.

BENNETT: The government must fight the battle with clear goals.

Thursday, June 13, 10:00 am (GMT +2)

HAARETZ (citing informed Israeli sources): Talks with mediators to reach a prisoner exchange deal will continue despite Hamas’ response, and the negotiations are not over.

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli occupation forces declared the Jenin camp a closed military zone, and carried out extensive destruction and bulldozing operations in the city’s streets and its camp.

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli occupation forces declared the Jenin camp a closed military zone, and carried out extensive destruction and bulldozing operations in the city's streets and its camp. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/j6ZMBBdiKy pic.twitter.com/hEHNmRnIy1 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 13, 2024

UNRWA: More than 330 thousand tons of waste have accumulated in all areas of the Gaza Strip, posing catastrophic environmental and health risks.

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens sounded in several towns in the Upper Galilee on suspicion of a drone infiltration from Lebanon.

MAARIV: Classes were suspended in dozens of higher education institutions across Israel today to demand the release of detainees.

Thursday, June 13, 09:00 am (GMT +2)

SMOTRICH: The Palestinian Authority encourages terrorism and pays money to the families of terrorists, prisoners, and freed prisoners.

TOP HAMAS OFFICIAL (to Reuters):

The movement’s amendments to the ceasefire plan are not significant. The movement’s demands include demanding 3 “continuous and interconnected stages” of a ceasefire. The demands include the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip. The movement had reservations about excluding the Israeli card of 100 Palestinian detainees with high sentences that it would identify. The movement demands the reconstruction of Gaza and the lifting of the siege, including opening border crossings and allowing the movement of residents and the transport of goods without restrictions.

TOP HAMAS OFFICIAL (to Reuters): The movement's amendments to the ceasefire plan are not significant. The movement's demands include demanding 3 "continuous and interconnected stages" of a ceasefire. The demands include the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza… — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 13, 2024

Thursday, June 13, 08:00 am (GMT +2)

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens sounded in a number of towns in the Hula Plain and Upper Galilee on suspicion of a drone infiltration from Lebanon.

Thursday, June 13, 07:00 am (GMT +2)

UN: The total number of forcibly displaced people around the world due to wars, violence and persecution reached 120 million people at the end of last April, a record number that continues to increase and represents a “terrible indictment of the state of the world.”

https://twitter.com/PalestineChron/status/1801171518707085364

Thursday, June 13, 06:00 am (GMT +2)

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens sounded early Thursday morning in several towns in the Upper Galilee, northern Israel.

Thursday, June 13, 05:00 am (GMT +2)

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli army blew up residential buildings in the center of the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

EUROMED MONITOR: The occupation injected Palestinian prisoners in Gaza with unknown substances.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation launched air, land and sea bombardment on the Al-Mawasi area, which shelters thousands of displaced people, west of the city of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip.

(The Palestine Chronicle)