Gaza Management Committee – Egypt Receives Proposed Leadership Candidates

Egypt has received a list of proposed names for membership and leadership of a ‘Community Support Committee’ tasked with administering the Gaza Strip, Al-Jazeera reported on Monday, citing informed sources.

The sources reportedly indicated that this list was the result of intensive discussions involving leaders from the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, representatives from other political groups, businessmen, and independent figures.

The list reportedly consists of independent national figures aimed at forming a committee to address the situation in the Gaza Strip.

This development coincides with statements made on Monday by Palestinian and Israeli officials about progress in narrowing gaps between Israel and Hamas regarding a potential ceasefire in Gaza.

However, significant points of contention reportedly remain unresolved.

According to Al-Jazeera, a Palestinian official involved in the discussions noted that while some issues have been addressed, agreement has yet to be reached on two critical matters: the specific identities of Palestinian prisoners Israel would release in exchange for hostages held by Hamas and the detailed arrangements for the deployment of Israeli forces in Gaza.

These remarks were echoed by Israeli Diaspora Minister Amichai Chikli, who acknowledged that negotiations are ongoing over these issues.

Despite the unresolved details, Chikli stated that both parties are closer to an agreement than they were several months ago.

Ongoing Genocide

Meanwhile, the Israeli genocide in the Gaza Strip continued with the death toll among starved and besieged Palestinian civilians rising daily.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7, 2023.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 45,317 Palestinians have been killed, and 107,713 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. However, Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern region.

(PC, AJA)