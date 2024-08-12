Jenin Raided – Israeli Forces Intensify West Bank Attacks

In Jenin, the Israeli occupation army raided some houses in the city and its camp while armed clashes broke out with the resistance fighters in the area.

Israeli occupation forces pursued their incursion campaign Monday morning in different parts of the West Bank, reported Al-Jazeera. Meanwhile, the manhunt continued in search of the resistance fighters behind the Jordan Valley operation, which resulted in the killing of an Israeli soldier and the wounding of another.

The Israeli military raid mainly took place in the cities of Ramallah, Jenin, and Qalqiliya amidst clashes in some parts of these cities, according to Al-Jazeera.

In Jenin, the Israeli occupation army raided some houses in the city and its camp while armed clashes broke out with the resistance fighters in the area. Al-Jazeera reported that the occupation forces stormed the city from the Al-Jalmah military checkpoint, north of Jenin.

According to Al-Aqsa TV, armed clashes occurred in Nablus Street and Al Marah neighborhood in Jenin, which resulted in the injury of two young men.

In parallel, local sources reported that Israeli forces also stormed areas in Jenin camp and the town of Qalqiliya. They were reportedly targeted by an explosive device in Jenin and gunshots at the Jarizim checkpoint, south of the city of Nablus.

Similar incursions took place in the Aqbat Jaber camp in Jericho where resistance fighters targeted with machine guns the Al-Hamra military checkpoint, north of the city, and achieved direct hits amongst the Israeli forces, according to Palestinian sources.

Likewise, Israeli occupation forces conducted incursions in the town of Selwad, northeast of Ramallah, and the Al-Tirah neighborhood, where they clashed with tens of Palestinians, according to eyewitnesses cited by Al-Jazeera. Consequently, the occupation forces arrested a Palestinian man after they unleashed their dogs to attack him. This coincided with another arrest of a Palestinian man in Qalqilia.

These developments came at a time the Palestinian Ministry of Health announced that 36-year-old Sobhi Al Bath succumbed to wounds he sustained last Tuesday during an Israeli raid on a car in Jenin.

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Society (PPS) and the Commission of Detainees Affairs also announced in a joint statement on Sunday the death of 34-year-old wounded detainee Kifah Dabaia from Jenin camp in the Israeli Rambam hospital and held Israeli authorities responsible for his death.

Dabaia, along with Jehad Hussein and Ahmad Farahati, was wounded and arrested in Kafr Qud, southwest of Jenin last Tuesday during an Israeli military raid.

Israeli Manhunt

The Israeli escalation comes amidst intense mobilization following the Jordan Valley shooting, which resulted in the death of an Israeli soldier and injury of another.

Under this pretext, the Israeli occupation army shut down the villages of Bardala, Kardala and Al-Ayn Baida in Tubas, north of the Jordan Valley, and said it was chasing the shooters.

Israeli Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi vowed, during a visit to the shooting site on Sunday, to capture the attackers adding that “the countdown has begun to arrest the perpetrators.”

The Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas issued a statement praising the “heroic shooting operation”, which it called “a natural response to the brutal crimes and genocide committed by the fascist occupation army in Gaza, and the ongoing massacres against unarmed civilians,” including the Tabaeen massacre on Saturday, which killed over 100 Palestinians.

