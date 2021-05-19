US House Democrats Want $735 million Israel’s Weapons Deal Blocked

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Led by Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Mark Pocan, and Rashida Tlaib, Democrats in the US Congress are trying to block a $735 million sale of US precision-guided weapons to Israel.

The sponsors of the resolution to stop the latest weapons shipment are among many other lawmakers within the Democratic Party who are demanding concrete US efforts to end the Israeli war on Gaza.

“Democratic President Joe Biden’s administration approved the potential sale of $735 million in weapons to Israel earlier this year, and sent it to Congress for formal review on May 5, giving lawmakers 15 days to object under laws governing foreign weapons sales,” Reuters reported on Wednesday.

In a statement issued earlier in the day, Ocasio-Cortez said, “At a time when so many, including President Biden, support a ceasefire, we should not be sending ‘direct attack’ weaponry to Prime Minister Netanyahu to prolong this violence.”

