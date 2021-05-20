Norway Fund Excludes Two Companies Linked to Occupied West Bank Settlements

Norway’s sovereign wealth fund, the world’s largest, has excluded two Israeli firms involved in the development of Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank, citing concerns about potential rights violations.

In a statement released late Wednesday, Norway’s central bank said that the fund will divest its holdings in the companies “due to unacceptable risk that the companies contribute to systematic violations of individuals’ rights in situations or war or conflict”.

Norway's sovereign wealth fund, the world's biggest valued at $1.3 trillion, has excluded two Israeli companies for constructing and letting out buildings in Israel’s settlements in the occupied West Bank. https://t.co/428xGOjhny — Anas Iqtait (@AnasIqtait) May 20, 2021

The companies are Shapir Engineering and Industry, which is involved in the construction of homes in illegal Jewish settlements, and Mivne Real Estate.

(Palestine Chronicle, AJE, Social Media)