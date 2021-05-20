Norway Fund Excludes Two Companies Linked to Occupied West Bank Settlements

May 20, 2021 Blog, News
An illegal Jewish settlement in occupied East Jerusalem. (Photo: via ActiveStills.org)

Norway’s sovereign wealth fund, the world’s largest, has excluded two Israeli firms involved in the development of Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank, citing concerns about potential rights violations.

In a statement released late Wednesday, Norway’s central bank said that the fund will divest its holdings in the companies “due to unacceptable risk that the companies contribute to systematic violations of individuals’ rights in situations or war or conflict”.

The companies are Shapir Engineering and Industry, which is involved in the construction of homes in illegal Jewish settlements, and Mivne Real Estate.

(Palestine Chronicle, AJE, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.