Israeli Warplanes Strike Several Sites in Gaza (VIDEO)

Israeli warplanes today struck several sites in the besieged Gaza Strip, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Israeli F-16 fighter jets fired two missiles at a site, west of Nuseirat refugee camp in the central strip, destroying and setting fire to it while causing damage to nearby property.

Gaza is currently being Bombed by Israeli Warplanes pic.twitter.com/oYMv4x71mt — samuel Edward (@SamEdwardd) April 16, 2021

The warplanes also targeted a site near the destroyed Gaza International Airport, causing extensive damage to it.

They also slammed an open agricultural land, east of Ez-Zeitoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza city, with at least a missile, resulting in a deep hole.

No casualties were reported in any of the airstrikes though.

It's not an action movie. It is the Israeli warplanes attack Gaza moments ago.#GazaUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/vWPlWJ4HaX — Sarah Hassan (@Sarah_Hassan94) April 15, 2021

Israeli military sources claimed that the strikes were carried out in retaliation to rocket firing from the strip towards southern Israel earlier Thursday evening.

Gaza, with a population of 2 million, has been under a hermetic Israeli siege since 2006, when the Palestinian group Hamas won the democratic legislative elections in occupied Palestine. Since then, Israel has carried out numerous bombing campaigns and several major wars, that resulted in the death of thousands of people.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)