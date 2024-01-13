30,000 Israeli Soldiers Could Become Disabled, Army is Hiding Data – WALLA

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The site said that the Israeli army “does not provide all data about the wounded to the public, for fear that it will lower people’s morale.”

4,000 Israeli soldiers have become disabled since the beginning of the war on Gaza on October 7 and estimates suggest that the number could rise to 30,000, the Israeli newspaper Walla reported on Friday.

“The country is preparing to receive a large number of disabled Israeli soldiers, and after 100 days of the war, around 4,000 soldiers have already been acknowledged as having disabilities,” the report said.

According to the Israeli website, the military operation carried out by the Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas on October 7 “led Israel into a war that it had not previously experienced in terms of the number of soldier injuries, but more importantly, the injuries are extremely severe.”

Walla added that soldiers with severe injuries are only able to survive “thanks to the devoted and high-quality care provided by rescue teams and medical teams”.

“Currently, about 4,000 soldiers (with disabilities) have been recognized according to classification 3, meaning they are entitled to all treatments and rights enjoyed by a disabled person in the Israeli army without being officially recognized in this way,” Walla explained.

“I have been in the organization for 30 years, and I have never encountered such a large number of severely wounded individuals,” Idan Kaliman, head of the Israeli Army Organization for the Disabled was quoted as saying.

“There are many wounded with amputated limbs, blindness, or paralysis,” Kaliman reportedly added.

According to the latest official toll, the number of Israeli officers and soldiers killed in the ranks of the army since the beginning of the war hit 520, including 186 since the start of the ground war in Gaza.

Abu Obeida, the military spokesman for the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, stated that the estimates provided by the Israeli army are “unreal,” and that the numbers of casualties are much higher.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 23,843 Palestinians have been killed, and 60,317 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

(PA, Anadolu)