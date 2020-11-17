Israeli Forces Shoot, Injure Two Palestinian Youth in Qalandia Refugee Camp (VIDEOS)

Two Palestinian youth were shot and injured by rubber-coated steel bullets in clashes that broke out during an Israeli military raid into Qalandia refugee camp, north of occupied Jerusalem, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

🎥Video|| Israeli Occupation Forces fired tear gas canisters at Palestinian citizens in Qalandia camp, north of Occupied Jerusalem. Watch👇👇 pic.twitter.com/pfLgRSv6Mr — MSDR NEWS (@NewsMsdr) November 17, 2020

Local sources told WAFA that Israeli forces raided Qalandia refugee camp and took over the rooftops of several buildings, including a Fatah movement headquarters, and turned them into military outposts, leading to clashes.

Forces fired rubber-coated steel bullets, stun grenades, and a barrage of tear gas canisters at residents, shooting and injuring two youth, including a shot to the eye. Dozens reportedly suffocated due to tear gas inhalation.

*Watch* Two injuries were reported with rubber bullets, one of them in the eye, and dozens of suffocating injuries in the ongoing clashes with the occupation soldiers in Qalandia camp, north of the capital. pic.twitter.com/7a3eK3WWFE — Noor Obaid (@NoorObaid11) November 17, 2020

“In 2019, Israeli security forces killed 133 Palestinians, including 28 minors. Of the casualties, 104 were killed in the Gaza Strip, 26 in the West Bank (including East Jerusalem) and three within Israel,” Human Rights group B’tselem reported.

“Most of these deaths were a direct outcome of Israel’s reckless open-fire policy, authorized by the government and military and backed by the legal system,” the group added.

(Palestine Chonicle, WAFA, Social Media)