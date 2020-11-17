Israeli Forces Shoot, Injure Two Palestinian Youth in Qalandia Refugee Camp (VIDEOS)

Clashes Erupt as Israeli Forces Raid Qalandia Refugee Camp. (Photo: File)

Two Palestinian youth were shot and injured by rubber-coated steel bullets in clashes that broke out during an Israeli military raid into Qalandia refugee camp, north of occupied Jerusalem, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Local sources told WAFA that Israeli forces raided Qalandia refugee camp and took over the rooftops of several buildings, including a Fatah movement headquarters, and turned them into military outposts, leading to clashes.

Forces fired rubber-coated steel bullets, stun grenades, and a barrage of tear gas canisters at residents, shooting and injuring two youth, including a shot to the eye. Dozens reportedly suffocated due to tear gas inhalation.

“In 2019, Israeli security forces killed 133 Palestinians, including 28 minors. Of the casualties, 104 were killed in the Gaza Strip, 26 in the West Bank (including East Jerusalem) and three within Israel,” Human Rights group B’tselem reported. 

“Most of these deaths were a direct outcome of Israel’s reckless open-fire policy, authorized by the government and military and backed by the legal system,” the group added.

(Palestine Chonicle, WAFA, Social Media)

