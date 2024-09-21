Venue Denied – Campaign Against ‘Genocide Washing’ Conference in South Africa Deemed ‘a Big Win’

By Nurah Tape – The Palestine Chronicle

“Under the guise of a ‘dialogue’, the goal of the event is to pave over the suffering of Palestinians by weaving new narratives about ‘the conflict’.”

Critics of a controversial conference that was to be held in South Africa to discuss “Narrative conditions toward peace in the Middle East” have deemed the campaign against it a success.

This comes after the conference organizers were denied permission to use the historical Constitution Hill in Johannesburg as a venue. The site is a former prison and military fort – with anti-apartheid stalwart Nelson Mandela having been one of its famous political detainees – and also home to the Constitutional Court, the country’s highest seat of law.

“The campaign to expose African Global Dialogue as a genocide-washing conference has been successful!,” the South African BDS Coalition said in a statement.

Pointing out that the conference “has not been able to go ahead as planned at Constitution Hill or any public venue,” the Coalition said that “Under the guise of a ‘dialogue’, the goal of the event is to pave over the suffering of Palestinians by weaving new narratives about ‘the conflict’.”

Touted to provide “meaningful dialogue” for “peace in the Middle East”, the African Global Dialogues conference, organized by the New South Institute, was scheduled to take place from September 18 to 20 at Constitution Hill.

But the BDS Coalition, the SA Jews for a Free Palestine (SAJFP) group and other civil society organizations protested against the hosting of such a conference in South Africa, calling it an attempt at “genocide washing” by “Israeli apologists” and a page out of the “Zionist playbook.”

“Join celebrated global leaders and scholars in meaningful dialogue to foster sustainable peace,” the conference website stated.

‘Zionist Propaganda’

Amongst the advertised speakers was Benny Morris, an Israeli Professor of History based at the Ben-Gurion University who famously said in an Aljazeera interview last month that Israel “hasn’t bombed, as far as I know, hospitals” in Gaza.

“This conference is part of the Zionist propaganda to create a fake narrative to soften the edges of the genocide,” the BDS statement said.

It added that “This narrative eliminates the Palestinian cause under the cover of ‘peace’ which excludes the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, most importantly national liberation, self-determination, and the return of the refugees to their homes.”

The Coalition further said, “It is unconscionable that an event discrediting South Africa’s case against Israel for genocide at the International Court of Justice could possibly take place at Con Hill, a living memorial to our liberation struggle and post-apartheid democracy.”

ANC Support

The ANC Deputy Secretary-General, Nomvula Mokanyana, joined a group of protesters outside the conference venue on Wednesday.

She told the protesters that South Africa, which is leading the genocide case against Israel at the ICJ cannot be hosting “this Zionist, this terrorist, who now want to come and make the genocide to be a Sunday school picnic.”

The BDS Coalition also pointed out that “most of the invitees and participants were not attending”, some having indicated that they were unaware of the conference.

“However the organisers are so disingenuous that they have continued to advertise speakers, after they have made it absolutely clear they have no intention of attending, disagree with the aims of the conference or have no knowledge at all of the event,” the Coalition said.

“These people include Minister Ronald Lamola, Siphamandla Zondi, Philani Mthembu, Ismail Vallodia, Adebayo Olukoshi, Kuben Naidoo, Saths Cooper, Achille Membe, Zeblon Vilakazi, Ferial Haffejee and Lieopollo Pheko who condemned ‘the unethical use of these colleagues, without permission in ways that imply that these individuals sanction Zionism, ethnic cleansing, racism and genocide’.”

‘Normalizing Zionism’

Josh Marcus of the SA Jews for a Free Palestine (SAJFP) organization told the Palestine Chronicle that even though it was “not ideal that the conference went ahead,” the location change “was a big win.”

“They intended to undermine SA’s part in the struggle by using an important landmark,” Marcus emphasized.

However, “The backlash and rejection from Constitution Hill makes a big statement about how we perceive this kind of genocide-washing.”

Marcus earlier described the conference as one from “the Zionist playbook,” because “they often use the whiteness of the speakers and Jewishness to imply that these are experts.”

“And they don’t give the Palestinian perspective because part of the Zionist project and the propaganda from the beginning has been to pretend that there is no Palestinian perspective,” he stated.

Marcus explained that “the threat” of this conference, or what the general public often thinks is that right-wing Zionists, are “the most extreme ones are the biggest threat because they are the ones who openly want to commit genocide.”

“But from our perspective, it is the liberal Zionists who are the biggest threat, because they normalize Zionism,” he explained.

‘Scandalous’ – Organizers

Following the backlash, The Constitution Hill Trust, also operating at We The People, issued a statement saying that it had “no involvement in the conference entitled “Narrative Conditions Towards Peace in the Middle East” being organized by the African Global Dialogue. It has not been discussed by the Trust. Venue approval is not in the mandate or powers of the Trust.”

It pointed out that the venue was the property of the Gauteng government.

Vowing that the conference “will go ahead,” the organizers said in a statement dated September 16 that it “strongly condemns the recent decision by Constitutional Hill to withdraw its venue and refuse to host a policy conference on the situation in the Middle East.”

“This capitulation to the demands of small group of extreme activists sets a dangerous precedent that undermines the principles of free speech and open dialogue,” the statement said.

It added that it was “truly scandalous that a well-intentioned event, designed to bring together global experts for meaningful discussion, could be perceived as controversial.”

“The African Global Dialogue conference will go ahead. Further details will be communicated,” the statement concluded.

The venue change and whether the conference went ahead were not confirmed at the time of publication.

