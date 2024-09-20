Hezbollah Commences Response – Resistance Roundup – Day 350

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The Lebanese movement Hezbollah claimed responsibility for targeting the Israeli Matla site in the Galilee Finger region, as well as bombing the air and missile defense headquarters in the Kela barracks with Katyusha rockets.

The group also stated that it had attacked the headquarters of the 188th Armored Brigade of the 36th Division in the Al-Aliqa barracks with additional Katyusha rockets.

Earlier in the day, the Israeli Army Radio confirmed that around 130 rockets were launched towards northern Israel on Friday. That number, however, has exponentially increased throughout the day, reaching many parts of northern Israel causing power outages and fires.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Al-Qassam fighters succeeded in targeting a zionist force barricaded inside a house east of Al-Tanour neighborhood in Rafah with a TBG anti-fortification shell and an anti-personnel shell, killing and wounding its members, and a helicopter was observed landing to evacuate them.

“Al-Qassam Brigades targeted a zionist Merkava tank with an Al-Yassin 105 shell east of Al-Tanour neighborhood in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip.

“Al-Qassam Brigades target a D9 military bulldozer with an Al-Yassin 105 shell near the eastern George junction in the city of Rafah in the southern Strip.”

Al-Quds Brigades (Islamic Jihad)

“Our fighters were able to destroy a zionist Merkava tank with a Thaqib-piercing barrel explosive device during its incursion into the Al-Jeneina neighborhood east of Rafah city.”

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a position of Israeli enemy soldiers in the Metulla site with a guided missile and hit it directly.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance bombarded the main air defense missile base of the Northern Command in the Beria barracks with barrages of Katyusha rockets.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance bombarded the air and missile defense headquarters in the Keila barracks with barrages of Katyusha rockets.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance bombarded the headquarters of the 188th Armored Brigade of the 36th Division in Al-Aleeqa Barracks with barrages of Katyusha rockets.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance bombarded the headquarters of the missile and artillery battalion in the Yoav barracks with barrages of Katyusha rockets.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance bombarded the headquarters of the military group of the Golan Division in the Yarden barracks with barrages of Katyusha rockets.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance bombarded the headquarters of the “Golan 210 Division” in Nafah with barrages of Katyusha rockets.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance bombarded the new headquarters of the 91st Division in “Ayelet Hashahar” with a barrage of Katyusha rockets.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance bombarded the Northern Corps headquarters at Ein Zeitim base with barrages of Katyusha rockets.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance bombarded the headquarters of the main intelligence in the northern region responsible for assassinations at the Mishar base with barrages of Katyusha rockets.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance bombarded the headquarters of the air control unit and air operations management at Meron base with barrages of Katyusha rockets.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance once again bombarded the headquarters of the main intelligence in the northern region responsible for assassinations in the Mishar base with barrages of Katyusha rockets.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 8:40 PM on Friday 20-09-2024, targeted the Ruwaisat Al-Alam site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba hills with rocket weapons, achieving a direct hit.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 8:40 PM on Friday 20-09-2024, targeted the Al-Samaqa site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba hills with rocket weapons, achieving a direct hit.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Friday 20-09-2024, targeted the Abu Dajaj Heights with artillery shells.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted it at 10:26 pm on Friday 20/9/2024, hitting it directly and leading to its destruction.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)