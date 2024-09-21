GAZA LIVE BLOG: Beirut Death Toll Rises | Massacre in Zaytoun | Israel’s Aggression on Lebanon Continues – Day 351

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Lebanese Health Ministry announced that 31 Lebanese were killed, including 3 children and 7 women, and 68 injured in the Israeli airstrike on the southern Beirut suburb of Dahiye. Three Palestinians were killed in an Israeli bombing of a house in the Zaytoun neighborhood, south of Gaza City. An Israeli drone raid took place in the Wadi Hamoul area in southern Lebanon. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 41,272 Palestinians have been killed, and 95,551 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Saturday, September 21, 2:30 pm (GMT+2)

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 41,391 Palestinians have been killed, and 95,760 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

ISRAELI POLICE: A number of rockets fell in various areas in the Upper Galilee, causing fires.

AL-JAZEERA: Dozens of Israeli raids are targeting large areas of southern Lebanon and western Bekaa, noting that Israeli warplanes are continuing their intensive flights in the airspace of southern Lebanon.

KAN: Roads and axes were closed to traffic in Katzrin following reports of a rocket falling in the vicinity of Safed, launched from southern Lebanon.

🚨 Horrific scenes emerge from the Israelil on the Al-Zaytoun "C" School in Gaza City, in the northern #Gaza Strip. At least 21 Palestinians were killed and many others wounded. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/iZQuS6QmBc pic.twitter.com/QPWsqKtu9M — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) September 21, 2024

CHANNEL 12: Israeli aircraft are attacking sites in the Litani River area, about 30 kilometers from the Lebanese-Israeli border.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli raids targeted the towns of Kounin, the outskirts of Zrarieh, Abu al-Aswad, and Mays al-Jabal in southern Lebanon, adding that air raid sirens sounded in the Dishon and Ramot Naftali areas in the Upper Galilee

Saturday, September 21, 2:00 pm (GMT+2)

KAN: The Israeli army asked the residents of Safed, the Golan Heights and the Upper Galilee to stay near protected areas, in light of the exchange of shelling across the Lebanese-Israeli border.

AL-JAZEERA: More than 15 Israeli raids were monitored on southern Lebanon within a quarter of an hour.

GAZA GOVERNMENT MEDIA OFFICE: The death toll resulting from Israel’s bombing of a school in the Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City has risen to 21 martyrs and 30 wounded.

LEBANESE INTERIOR MINISTER: The security situation today is dangerous and critical, and all security agencies must monitor it closely.

Saturday, September 21, 1:00 pm (GMT+2)

ARAB NATIONAL CONGRESS: Attacks on Lebanon are a blatant challenge to the Joint Arab Defense Treaty and require decisive decisions from all Arab countries

AL-JAZEERA: The death toll from the bombing of a school housing displaced people in the Zayoun neighborhood, south of Gaza City, has risen to 17.

🚨Two simultaneous massacres: one in Rafah and the other in Al Zaytoun neighbourhood! — Motasem A Dalloul (@AbujomaaGaza) September 21, 2024

IRANIAN SUPREME LEADER KHAMENEI: Zionists are committing crimes openly in Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon and Syria and are not confronting the fighters but rather targeting the general public.

HAMAS: The martyrdom of Commander Ibrahim Aqil reaffirms the unity of destiny and path, and this crime is foolishness for which the occupation will pay the price.

Saturday, September 21, 12:00 pm (GMT+2)

IRANIAN BRIGADIER GEN. KIOMARS HEIDARI: Let Iran’s enemies know that our finger is on the trigger and we are ready to confront any aggression

LEBANESE HEALTH MINISTRY: 31 Lebanese were killed, including 3 children and 7 women, and 68 injured in the Israeli airstrike on the southern Beirut suburb of Dahiye.

🚨 LEBANESE HEALTH MINISTRY: 31 Lebanese were killed, including 3 children and 7 women, and 68 injured in the Israeli airstrike on the southern Beirut suburb of Dahiye. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/Kup8X6ynJv pic.twitter.com/1H3vuNaClS — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) September 21, 2024

AP (citing US official): US Secretary of State Antony Blinken did not visit Israel on his recent trip because that might prompt Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to say something that would undermine the mediation.

ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli media reported the closure of civilian airspace from the Hadera area south of Haifa to the border with Lebanon in the north.

LEBANESE HEALTH MINISTRY: A Syrian national was killed in an Israeli raid on the Wadi Hamoul area in southern Lebanon.

Saturday, September 21, 11:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: There were injuries in an Israeli bombardment that targeted Palestinians at the university college in western Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

AL-JAZEERA: Three Palestinians were killed in an Israeli bombing of a house in the Zaytoun neighborhood, south of Gaza City.

HEZBOLLAH: The party mourned two military leaders and 14 fighters who were killed in the Israeli raid.

AL-JAZEERA: Three Palestinians were killed in an Israeli bombing of a house in the Zaytoun neighborhood, south of Gaza City. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/Kup8X6ynJv pic.twitter.com/MsNCKY0fcH — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) September 21, 2024

WSJ: The investigation into the bombing of pagers in Lebanon has led to a maze of suspicious companies and individuals in Asia and Europe.

Saturday, September 21, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli drone raid took place in the Wadi Hamoul area in southern Lebanon.

IRANIAN FM: Iran is monitoring all these developments wisely and will not allow Israel to achieve its evil goals. The Zionist entity has reached a dead end and is trying to drag the region into the quagmire in which it is stuck.

Saturday, September 21, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

HEZBOLLAH: We mourn the commander Ahmed Wahbi, who was in charge of the Radwan Force until early 2024.

Saturday, September 21, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI RADIO: A reliable intelligence source conveyed information about a meeting of the Radwan leaders, which led the army to carry out the assassination operation. The assassination plan was prepared in a short time and approved by the Chief of Staff.

ISRAELI RADIO: A reliable intelligence source conveyed information about a meeting of the Radwan leaders, which led the army to carry out the assassination operation. The assassination plan was prepared in a short time and approved by the Chief of Staff. HEZBOLLAH: The party… pic.twitter.com/fBNxgYkiJa — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) September 21, 2024

IRANIAN PRESIDENT: We have developed our defensive and deterrent capabilities to the point that no one can imagine launching an aggression against us. We can stop the Israeli massacres against children and women through our unity.

ISRAELI RADIO: A reliable intelligence source conveyed information about a meeting of Radwan leaders in the southern suburb, which is what led the Israeli army to carry out the assassination of Hezbollah leader Ibrahim Aqil.

Saturday, September 21, 07:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Injuries by Israeli warplanes in Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

IRANIAN MEDIA: President Massoud Bezeshkian says Iran’s defensive power has reached a stage of strength so that no party thinks of attacking our territory.

AL-QUDS BRIGADES (Jenin Battalion): Our fighters clashed with a Zionist infantry force in Wadi Ezzedine, resulting in casualties among Israeli soldiers. Our fighters also clashed with occupation forces in Khallet Al-Suha, Al-Bayader, and Al-Hay Al-Sharqi.

(The Palestine Chronicle)