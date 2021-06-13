WATCH: Chaos and Tensions as Israeli Knesset Votes on New Government

Outgoing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s 12 years in office are expected to end today as the Israeli parliament, Knesset, is scheduled to vote on a new government.

Chaos and tensions at the Knesset session pic.twitter.com/Xb9duC6KUO — Arya 🇮🇷 (@AryJaey) June 13, 2021

The new cabinet, which will be sworn in after a Knesset confidence vote it is expected to win, was made together by the centrist opposition leader Yair Lapid and ultra-nationalist Naftali Bennett.

Right-wing lawmakers practice new form of adulthood as they heckle incoming prime minister Naftali Bennett during his Knesset speechhttps://t.co/UnkxEW4ma7 — Haaretz.com (@haaretzcom) June 13, 2021

Bennett, the head of a small ultranationalist party, will take over as prime minister – but if he wants to keep the job, he will have to maintain a coalition of parties from the political right, left and center.

The eight parties, including a small Arab faction that is making history by sitting in the ruling coalition, are united in their opposition to Netanyahu.

Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption, remains the head of the largest party in parliament and is expected to strongly oppose the new government.

I was asked about the new Israeli government 🙃 pic.twitter.com/6lCUMqm0jn — Mohammed El-Kurd (@m7mdkurd) June 8, 2021

If just one faction bolts, it could lose its majority and would be at risk of collapse, giving Netanyahu a chance to return to power.

Israel’s parliament, known as the Knesset, will convene to vote on the new government at 4 pm today. It is expected to win a narrow majority of at least 61 votes in the 120-member assembly, after which it will be sworn in. The government plans to hold its first official meeting later in the evening.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)