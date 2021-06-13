Israeli Forces Shoot at Palestinian Farmers in Gaza

Israeli forces on Sunday shot at Palestinian farmers east of the city of Khan Younis, south of the besieged Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces stationed at the fence east of the city opened fire at the farmers who were tending to their land, forcing them to leave the area, according to Palestinian Authority’s news agency Wafa.

Israeli occupiers attack Palestinian farmers working on their summer crops with intensive live fire in the border areas of Khan Younis #Gaza https://t.co/ohXG6pM3ap — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) June 13, 2021

No injuries were reported.

Israeli occupation forces intentionally target farmers working in lands located at the borders north and east of Gaza, and often prevent them from accessing their crops, despite everlasting food insecurity in the impoverished strip as a result of a 15-year long Israeli siege.

Despite not having defined, official borders, Israel does not allow Palestinians to be within 300 meters from the border fence, which it unilaterally claims as a buffer zone, and often opens fire at the farmers who approach those areas.

Israeli forces open fire at farmers in Gaza with live bullets https://t.co/tlChNVEYhv — 🇵🇸Γιώργος Θαλάσσης🇵🇸Prince Merlin😘Snow White (@PhoenixMerlin1) June 9, 2021

In 2006, Israel imposed a land, sea, and air blockade on the strip, effectively turning the coastal enclave into an open-air prison, where basic necessities such as food, fuel and medicines are severely restricted.

(The New Arab, PC, Social Media)