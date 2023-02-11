Young Palestinian Man Succumbs to Wounds near Salfit (VIDEO)

February 11, 2023 Blog, News, Slider
Methkal Sulaiman Rayyan, 27, was killed by illegal Jewish settlers in the Salfit province. (Photo: via WAFA)

A Palestinian young man was killed on Saturday by Jewish settlers in the town of Qarawat Bani Hassan, in the occupied West Bank province of Salfit, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Eyewitnesses told WAFA that a group of illegal Jewish settlers attacked Palestinians and opened gunfire at them on the northern outskirts of the town, critically injuring one of them with a gunshot in the head.

The man, identified as 27-year-old Methkal Sulaiman Rayyan, was announced dead a few minutes later.

WATCH: Jewish Settlers Critically Injure Palestinian Man near Salfit

Rayyan’s killing brings up the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli occupation forces and Jewish settlers since the beginning of the year to 46, including 9 children and an elderly woman.

Jewish settler violence against Palestinians is commonplace in the occupied West Bank and is never prosecuted by the occupation authorities.

(WAFA, PC)

